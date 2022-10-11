TKSS star Sidharth Sagar opens up about his struggle with depression, bipolar disorder

Headlines

Why England players lined up with mismatched jerseys ahead of Day 3 of 5th Ashes Test?

Amid dating rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio, model Neelam Gill says ‘I am in committed relationship with…’

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty: Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty starrer delayed; new release date to be announced soon

Man gets 40000-page reply to RTI plea, brings home documents in SUV

Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for 14 states including UP, Assam, Bihar amid heavy rainfall; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd ODI: Rain likely to play spoilsport as India eye series win

Amid dating rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio, model Neelam Gill says ‘I am in committed relationship with…’

5 drinks to keep you energised in monsoon

यूरिया गोल्ड या सल्फर यूरिया किसे कहते हैं ?  

क्या आप जानते हैं इन जानी-मानी कंपनियों का पुराना नाम?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Rocky aur Rani shines on box office, Taali teaser out, Oppenheimer and Barbie | E Wrap, July 29

Anurag Thakur slams opposition delegation's visit to Manipur, says 'Will they visit West Bengal?'

Amid dating rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio, model Neelam Gill says ‘I am in committed relationship with…’

This Aamir Khan movie had no buyers, rejected by distributors, canned for a year; it's not Andaz Apna Apna, Mann, Raakh

Gen-Z watches Koyla: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit’s action film is no less than a headache

HomeTelevision

Television

TKSS star Sidharth Sagar opens up about his struggle with depression, bipolar disorder

The Kapil Sharma Show comedian Sidharth Sagar is proud as he has overcome the bipolar disorder, depression, and substance abuse.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 05:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Popular comedian Sidharth Sagar, who made confessions about his struggle with bipolar disorder, depression, and substance abuse, is now proud as he has overcome all these challenges.

As per the Hindustan Times report, The Kapil Sharma Show comedian Sidharth Sagar talked about his struggles and said, “Not only our industry, today in every industry, corporate world, students; everyone is going through depression and anxiety and are having sleeping pills or some or the other medications. So was I.”

For the unversed, Sidharth Sagar, who went missing in 2018, got popular after his stint in Comedy Circus. He added, “I used to have 18 medicines as I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. I was addicted, depressed, anxious, and paranoid and would have hallucinations, schizophrenia and psychosis. Today, I have no medications, I have a healthy body and mind. I am one year clean from addiction, everything is at its place by God’s grace.”

“A healthy mind has a good amount of serotonin, dopamine released naturally. The imbalance of chemicals in your brain makes your mind unhealthy. Your diet plays an important role as well, look what you eat, people who eat junk are more prone to mental health issues,” he says, adding, “Money, name, fame and success can always be obtained, but at a price. Ignoring your body and mind is like ignoring something that is priceless,” he mentioned.

Now, Sidharth gives mental health and physical health equal importance. He said, “Be watchful of your thoughts, do not interrupt your thought process by judging your thoughts, whether it’s negative or positive. Just observe them quietly. I give my body complete rest, I become watchful of what is going inside my body and mind and I come to know what is required. When you are in silence, your body tells you exactly what it needs but to listen to your own body and mind one should be in silence.”

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Noida factory to manufacture 2 expensive phones of this firm, full details

BJP chief JP Nadda overhauls party’s team of central office-bearers, appoints ex-AMU VC Tariq Mansoor as vice president

World Hepatitis Day 2023: All you need to know about Hepatitis A, B, C, D and E; which is more dangerous?

Esha Deol showers love on half-brother Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 trailer after skipping his son Karan’s wedding

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 launched in India, costs Rs 99 more than Apple Watch SE

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE