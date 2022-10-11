TKSS star Sidharth Sagar opens up about his struggle with depression, bipolar disorder

The Kapil Sharma Show comedian Sidharth Sagar is proud as he has overcome the bipolar disorder, depression, and substance abuse.

Popular comedian Sidharth Sagar, who made confessions about his struggle with bipolar disorder, depression, and substance abuse, is now proud as he has overcome all these challenges.

As per the Hindustan Times report, The Kapil Sharma Show comedian Sidharth Sagar talked about his struggles and said, “Not only our industry, today in every industry, corporate world, students; everyone is going through depression and anxiety and are having sleeping pills or some or the other medications. So was I.”

For the unversed, Sidharth Sagar, who went missing in 2018, got popular after his stint in Comedy Circus. He added, “I used to have 18 medicines as I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. I was addicted, depressed, anxious, and paranoid and would have hallucinations, schizophrenia and psychosis. Today, I have no medications, I have a healthy body and mind. I am one year clean from addiction, everything is at its place by God’s grace.”

“A healthy mind has a good amount of serotonin, dopamine released naturally. The imbalance of chemicals in your brain makes your mind unhealthy. Your diet plays an important role as well, look what you eat, people who eat junk are more prone to mental health issues,” he says, adding, “Money, name, fame and success can always be obtained, but at a price. Ignoring your body and mind is like ignoring something that is priceless,” he mentioned.

Now, Sidharth gives mental health and physical health equal importance. He said, “Be watchful of your thoughts, do not interrupt your thought process by judging your thoughts, whether it’s negative or positive. Just observe them quietly. I give my body complete rest, I become watchful of what is going inside my body and mind and I come to know what is required. When you are in silence, your body tells you exactly what it needs but to listen to your own body and mind one should be in silence.”