'The Kapil Sharma Show' shoot resumes after 125 days, Kapil posts hilarious video with Bharti Singh

Team The Kapil Sharma Show resumed the shoot on Saturday and the actor-comedian took to his social media pages to announce the same. Kapil Sharma posted a series of videos on his Instagram story in which his teammates namely Bharti Singh and Sumona Chakravarti were seen getting sanitised and taking all necessary precautions while entering the sets of the hit show. Kapil also posted a hilarious video on his Instagram page with Bharti.

In the video, both of them are seen using a funny filter and are left in splits while looking at themselves in the camera. Kapil captioned the video stating, "Backstage masti with @bharti.laughterqueen just for fun #TKSS #thekapilsharmashow #filmcity #mumbai #comedy #fun #laughter".

Check out the video below:

According to Bharti's Instagram story, even Archana Puran Singh is a part of the show and she sits on the throne with all the necessary sanitisation products.

In the video, we also see that there are no live audiences behind Archana. The whole show will be shot only in the presence of a limited number of people with proper social distancing.

Earlier there were reports making the rounds that Sonu Sood is going to be the first guest. But nothing has been confirmed yet. Interestingly, The Kapil Sharma shoot has been resumed after 125 days.

Meanwhile, it was also being said during the start of the lockdown that Kapil will be hosting his show virtually like how several international shows have been taking place. However, that did not happen and the actor-comedian even denied the reports.