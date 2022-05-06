The Kapil Sharma Show: Ranveer Singh reacts to comedian flirting with Deepika Padukone, watch viral video

SonyTV/Instagram

Ranveer Singh and co-star Shalini Pandey will be promoting their film Jayeshbhai Jordaar on the next edition of The Kapil Sharma Show. Ranveer Singh is seen entering the stage all revved up and hugging Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh in the Sony TV promos.

Kapil and Ranveer danced to the title song of Jayeshbhai Jordaar. "Kya energy hai Ranveer pa ji ki," the comedian adds. Das guna energy hojata hai, jab bhi stage mein aate hai. (What a wonderful energy Ranveer always gives to the stage.) Kisi ka phone dead hojaye toh Ranveer ke haath mein de do, charge hojayega. "He can even charge a dead phone only by touching it," Kapil remarks, as Ranveer smiles.

The studio audience erupts with laughter when Ranveer Singh pulls Kapil Sharma's leg. When the host inquires about Deepika, Archana Puran Singh corrects him by addressing her as 'bhabhi.' According to Ranveer, he overheard Kapil refer to his wife as 'Deepu' on multiple occasions, and when the comedian chose to marry, he persuaded Deepika that the two should attend the wedding. As Ranveer chuckles heartily, the host is embarrassed by his statement.

Kapil puts Ranveer's Gujarati skills to the test by asking him to interpret vintage Bollywood phrases in the second part of the trailer. Ranveer and Shalini also engage in a fun guessing game centred on Gujarati cuisine. Kiku Sharda also joins in, referring to Ranveer as 'Jayesh Babu' and claiming that he can never be his brother. On the other side, Krushna Abhishek will be seen in his well-loved Sapna avatar.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is an upcoming comedy-drama film directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Yash Raj Films' Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma. Ranveer Singh plays the title character, the son of a traditional Gujarati sarpanch who believes in equal rights for both men and women in society. The movie is set to be released in theatres on May 13, 2022.