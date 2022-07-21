Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

The Kapil Sharma Show: New season of show to replace Archana Puran Singh's India's Laughter Challenge?

Your favourite comedy show will be back on television, read on to know more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 11:43 AM IST

The Kapil Sharma Show: New season of show to replace Archana Puran Singh's India's Laughter Challenge?
The Kapil Sharma Show

Comedian Kapil Sharma will soon bring back his The Kapil Sharma Show back on television. Just three months after going off-air, Kapil Sharma will bring back the new season of his show in September. As per the report India Today, The Kapil Sharma Show will replace Archana Puran Singh-Shekhar Suman's India's Laughter Challenge on Sony and will air its first episode on September 3. 

The last episode of TKSS was aired on June 5 with the stars of JugJugg Jeeyo, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. After their show, Kapil Sharma and his team (Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti) jetted off to Vancouver, Canada, and the US for stage shows. 

Starting in 2016, TKSS went on to become one of the most popular chat shows. Sharma and his gang have been host to the biggest names in the film industry. Due to Covid-19, the show was discontinued for a while, but the show returned with a new season in August 2021. Speaking about Archana Puran Singh's India's Laughter Challenge, the stand-up format comedy show failed to entertain its viewers. When it comes to comparison, Archana's show couldn't reach up to the benchmark set by Sharma's gang.   

READ: Kapil Sharma poses with Canadian minister Victor Fedeli in Hamilton, photos go viral

During his US tour with his team of comedians including Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, and Chandan Prabhakar for his international tour. He recently performed in Vancouver, he also shared photos from his tour in Hamilton on social media.

In the pictures, he can be seen posing with Canadian Minister Victor Fedeli. The minister shared the photos and wrote, “Having fun backstage with @KapilSharmaK9 and my colleague @DeepakAnandMPP as the @TheKapilSShow is about to start in Hamilton.” Kapil retweeted his post with the caption, “Thank you for coming n making our show more special Mr Fedeli really honoured.” 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 to be declared SHORTLY at karresults.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.