The Kapil Sharma Show: New season of show to replace Archana Puran Singh's India's Laughter Challenge?

The Kapil Sharma Show

Comedian Kapil Sharma will soon bring back his The Kapil Sharma Show back on television. Just three months after going off-air, Kapil Sharma will bring back the new season of his show in September. As per the report India Today, The Kapil Sharma Show will replace Archana Puran Singh-Shekhar Suman's India's Laughter Challenge on Sony and will air its first episode on September 3.

The last episode of TKSS was aired on June 5 with the stars of JugJugg Jeeyo, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. After their show, Kapil Sharma and his team (Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti) jetted off to Vancouver, Canada, and the US for stage shows.

Starting in 2016, TKSS went on to become one of the most popular chat shows. Sharma and his gang have been host to the biggest names in the film industry. Due to Covid-19, the show was discontinued for a while, but the show returned with a new season in August 2021. Speaking about Archana Puran Singh's India's Laughter Challenge, the stand-up format comedy show failed to entertain its viewers. When it comes to comparison, Archana's show couldn't reach up to the benchmark set by Sharma's gang.

READ: Kapil Sharma poses with Canadian minister Victor Fedeli in Hamilton, photos go viral

During his US tour with his team of comedians including Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, and Chandan Prabhakar for his international tour. He recently performed in Vancouver, he also shared photos from his tour in Hamilton on social media.

In the pictures, he can be seen posing with Canadian Minister Victor Fedeli. The minister shared the photos and wrote, “Having fun backstage with @KapilSharmaK9 and my colleague @DeepakAnandMPP as the @TheKapilSShow is about to start in Hamilton.” Kapil retweeted his post with the caption, “Thank you for coming n making our show more special Mr Fedeli really honoured.”