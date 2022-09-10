The Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda jokes about Ranveer Singh's nude photos, says 'koi aa kar unka bina kapdon ke..'

File Photo

The Kapil Sharma Show returns to Sony TV on September 10th. In the show's first episode, Kapil hosts actors Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh. In a new promo shared by the channel, Kikusharda, who plays the character of a Laundryperson named Gudiya, joked about Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot.

Kiku Sharda asks Akshay Kumar in the video, if he is good friends with Ranveer Singh. He then says, "Humari taraf se sorry bol dijiyega. Hum kapde pohochaane mein thoda late ho gaye. Koi aa kar unka bina kapdon mein photo le liya (Tell him that I am sorry for what I did. I took his clothes to wash and I delivered it late. Then, someone came and clicked his photos)."

Ranveer Singh, on Monday, appeared at Mumbai Police station to record his statement after FIR was registered against him due to his controversial nude photoshoot. He was interrogated for about 2 hours (between 7 am and 9:30 am) at Chembur police station.

As per the ETimes report, a source revealed that Ranveer Singh said that he didn’t upload nude photos. He also mentioned that he didn’t know these pictures will create trouble for him. The Mumbai Police recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh Bhavnani in the July 2022 nudity and obscenity case lodged against him, here on Monday.

The police had summoned the actor Singh for his version in the case after an NGO and a woman activist Vedika Chaube lodged a complaint of obscenity after the nude photos were published in a foreign magazine. As there was a huge uproar after Singh shared the photos on social media, the NGO and Chaube lodged the complaint with the Chembur Police which filed the FIR last month.

Singh’s nude photos were carried by the Paper magazine and later shared by him on social media -- sparking a national controversy. aHe was grilled by a team of Mumbai Police for over two hours this morning and allowed to leave.