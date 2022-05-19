The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma teases Guru Randhawa, says 'Thought you didn't leave home without Nora Fatehi'

Kapil Sharma-Guru Randhawa/Instagram

Some time ago, it was rumoured that singer Guru Randhawa and Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi were dating each other. A few photos and videos of the two hanging out together had gone viral on the internet after which netizens speculated that something was brewing between Guru and Nora. However, it was later revealed that the two artists were collaborating on a project, hence they made appearances together. Guru and Nora have since been constant collaborators working on one project after another.

And while Guru and Nora may have quashed their dating rumours, it hasn't stopped comedian and talk show host Kapil Sharma from pulling the singer's leg.

A teaser of the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show shared on Sony Liv's Instagram handle shows Kapil Sharma taking Guru for a ride when he jokingly says that he never expected to see Guru with a male, referring to Yo Yo Honey Singh with whom the former will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show's upcoming episode.

"Mujhe ye jaanke khushi hue ki Guru ladko ke saath bhi aata hai. Mujhe laga tha Nora ke bina ghar se nahi nikalte aap (I am happy to know that Guru can also come with boys. I thought he will never step out of the house without Nora)," Kapil is heard telling Guru.

Kapil's remarks left everyone in the room, including Guru, Honey Singh, Divya Khosla Kumar and Archana Puran Singh in splits.

But this was not it. Kapil also pulled Guru's leg for featuring alongside beautiful women in his music videos. In his reply, the singer admitted that it lends him positive energy and motivates him to dance better. "Humara bhi mann karta hai khulke nachne ko. Ladko ko dekhkar kitna nachoge (We also want to dance wholeheartedly. But how can you do that long if you will keep looking at men around you)," said Guru sportingly with a smile on his face.

Guru Randhwa will be seen as a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show. He will be accompanied by Honey Singh and Divya Khosla Kumar with whom he has collaborated for their upcoming song, titled Designer. The song will release on May 19.