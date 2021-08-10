'The Kapil Sharma Show': Kapil Sharma shares photos of brand new set from latest season - see pics

A few weeks ago Kapil Sharma informed fans that he is returning with an all-new season of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. He had shared photos from the sets with Star comedians who will be part of the show including Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Sudesh Lehri.

On Tuesday (August 10), Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram to share photos of the brand new set of his show. The photos show blue coloured sofas, where conversations between Kapil and celebrities take place. The sofas were paired with pink and blue coloured cushions and a pastel-coloured centre table.

In the background, one can see a two-storied painted in red with black railings. On the left side of the set is a hotel named ‘Hotel Chill Palace’ and an ATM booth. It also shows the couch and table where Archana Puran Singh sits.

The right side of the set features a tree and a ration shop named ’10 star’. It also consists of another house. All the architecture is made with red brick wallpapers. While sharing the photos, Kapil wrote, “How’s the new set friends ? #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #newseason #comingsoon only on @sonytvofficial #comedy #fun #masti #tv #television #tvshow #happiness #familytime #blessings #gratitude.”

Have a look at pictures of the new set:

Reacting to the photos, singer Mika commented, “Congratulations and welcome back,” while actor Gunjan Verma wrote, “Fab.” Fans also expressed excitement over the show’s return. So excited to c u again,” wrote one user while another commented, “Awesome Sir.” A third user wrote, “Eagerly waiting for you show,” while a fourth one commented, "omg you guys are back.”

Meanwhile, the first celebrity who will grace the show as a guest in the new season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is none other than Khiladi No. 1 Akshay Kumar. The actor will be seen promoting his upcoming film 'Bellbottom' that is all set to release on August 19. The eagerly-awaited spy drama seems all set to revive the fortunes of the film industry and re-galvanise big-screen magic and Akshay and the entire 'Bellbottom' team will be seen promoting the movie and urging fans to watch the film at their nearest theatres.

As for Akshay's appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', this will be his 26th time on the show. He has already appeared 25 times in previous editions of the hit show.