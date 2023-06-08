Kapil Sharma reveals Gurpreet Ghuggi dreamt about becoming sabziwala, latter shares reason: 'Hume sapne bhi chhote...'

Gurpreet Ghuggi and Kapil Sharma from The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show's upcoming episode will surely be a laugh-riot as the funnymen of the Punjabi film industry, Gippy Grewal, Jaswinder Bhalla, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon and director Smeep Kang graced the show. Gippy and his troupe will appear on the show, to promote their upcoming, much-awaited comedy film, Carry On Jatta 3.

Actress Sonam Bajwa and Kavita Kaushik also joined the troupe on the promotion, and the promos of the episode gave a glimpse of rib-trickling exchanges between cast and host. In one of the promos, Kapil revealed that when Gurpreet was a kid, he had a dream of becoming a vegetable seller. He asked Ghuggi to confirm whether it was true, and the comedian accepted. Ghuggi stated that in his childhood, he had thought about either becoming a sabziwala (vegetable seller) or a scrap dealer. Gurpreet explained why he had such ambitions, "Yeh baat bikul sach hai, kyuki jab hum kuch nahi hote hai, toh hume sapne bhi chhote lene ka haq hota hai. Toh mere bade se bade dream yehi hota tha, ki ya toh sabji ka kaam karenge, nahi toh scrap ka kaam karenge (It's true, because when we had nothing, toh we used to limit our dreams as well. So I always wanted to become either a vegetable seller or a scrap dealer)." Gurpreet even imitated a scrap dealer, and his impressions left everyone laughing out hard.

Watch the promo

While promoting his upcoming movie, Gippy Grewal interacted with DNA and admitted that the action genre or serious films explored much. He said, "We Punjabi are fun-loving, stress-free people. We love to laugh and spread laughter. So we love rom-com or family entertainers more. Also, we have little kids and elders as our audiences, so they won't be able to enjoy hardcore action films or depressing films." Sharing his view on the success of the family drama Ardaas franchise, Gippy says, "Our film Ardaas and Ardaas Karaan was a motivational film that spread hope and the message of not losing hope even in the most difficult phase, thus it worked brilliantly." Carry On Jatta 3 will release in cinemas on June 29.