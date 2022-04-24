The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma mocks Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his new bungalow

The Kapil Sharma Show

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently became a proud owner of a posh bungalow in Mumbai, and it looks like a dreamy white castle from the outside. Nawazuddin owned this house after years of hard work and struggle, but, Kapil Sharma has a quirky take on his achievements.

Recently, team Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Nawazuddin, and director Ahmed Khan promoted their film on The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil congratulated Nawaz for his new bungalow, and said, "Bada hi kamaal ka bungla banaya hai white color ka...white house. Toh kabhi aap andar baithe hue sochte ho... ki kabhi kabhi toh lagta hai ki apnunch hi president ho." The whole team laughed. Later, Kapil asked another question, "Aapne safed bunglow banaya hai... toh upar ja ke kabhi kabotar udaya hai?

Watch the promo

In the same episode, Music maestro AR Rahman talked about who all inspired him, AR Rahman says: "There are many people actually. I have been discovering the old music now like Madan Mohan sahab, SD Burman sahab, Hridaynath Mangeshkar and all the greats. I think in today's time the music is very interesting, it serves the movie but the musicality I think is definitely from the 60's and 50's period. The lyrics and the tune of the singer and everything is like a university by itself."

READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui travels in local train to reach on time, video goes viral

Previously, while interacting with Bollywood Hungama, Nawazuddin shared his views on how people got exposed to world cinema during the lockdown, and this has boosted their understanding of the content. "Pandemic ke baad... 2 saal hum ghar mein rahe, toh poore world ka cinema dekha hoga logon ne, toh kuchh salaahiyat aayegi." Siddiqui then pointed out that these days, people are not looking for content, and the recent hits certify this fact. "Jis tarah ki pictures abhi hit ho rahi hain... toh aisa lagta hai ki salaahiyat gayi tel lene."