The Kapil Sharma Show: Kamal Haasan shares hilarious incident from Chachi 420 sets

The Kapil Sharma Show/Instagram

The Kapil Sharma Show aired its final two episodes this weekend before going on a break as Kapil Sharma and his team are flying off to USA and Canada for its tour in June and July. Kamal Haasan graced the sets of the comedy talk show on Saturday, June 4 to promote his recently released film Vikram.

During the show, Kapil joked with the legendary superstar about his role in the 1997 comedy film Chachi 420 in which Kamal's character Jai Prakash Paswan transforms into an elderly lady Lakshmi Godbole to act as the nanny to his daughter Bharti, played by Fatima Sana Shaikh when she was a child artist, living with his estranged wife Janki Paswan portrayed by Tabu.

Kapil asked Kamal if any elderly male from the village fell for him during the shooting seeing him as Chachi, to which the actor shared a hilarious incident from the film's sets. Kamal recalled that when an assistant director came to show him his dialogues, as the actor looked down to read them and the assistant's hands started shaking because Kamal's pallu fell down.

Chachi 420 was directed and produced by Kamal Haasan under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International, which has also bankrolled the action thriller Vikram released on June 3 to a thunderous response across cinemas worldwide earning more than Rs 150 crore at the global box office.



Apart from Kamal as Karnan, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi as Santhanam and Fahadh Faasil as Amar in the lead roles. Another superstar Suriya plays a five-minute cameo appearance of the drug kingpin Rolex in the climax and sets the stage as the main antagonist for Vikram's sequel and opening up the possibilities of Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe.