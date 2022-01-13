‘The Kapil Sharma Show’: Farah Khan reveals Shakira wanted ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ to be made in Bollywood style

Shakira's rhythmic choreographies, belly dancing, and foot-tapping dance numbers have made her a global pop phenomenon. Many people are unaware, however, that Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan came to New York to choreograph the pop star for her mega-successful song, 'Hips Don't Lie'. While the song still sounds new and makes people tap their feet, Farah Khan has explained how Shakira wanted it to be done in Bollywood style.

Farah Khan will be seen on the upcoming episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' discussing the opportunity to choreograph Shakira for Hips Don't Lie. Sharing her experience about the same, the Indian director and choreographer said, “I was called to New York because she wanted to perform the song Bollywood style. Thus, I went there and I choreographed ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ for her.” In the meantime, Kapil Sharma will be seen confessing his admiration for Shakira. The song was released in 2005 for the uninitiated.

During the same episode, Farah is asked about her leg injuries by the comedian and host Kapil. Farah Khan told the humorous story of how she slipped and fell in her own pool. She added, “Girna to Shirish ko chahye tha mujhe swimsuit mein dekh kar”. She added that both her daughters rushed to help her, but her son was standing there asking her what is the password. She said, “Jaaydad se tu toh gaya”.

Apart from Farah Khan, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon will be appearing on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' this weekend to commemorate the 1990s. Farah will also be seen confessing that she wants to see Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh dance together on a romantic song during the episode. The duo graciously accepts and dances together on the song ‘Pehla Nasha’, with Farah Khan providing guidance.