The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedian is back with his troupe, here's when and where you can watch the new season

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 01:33 PM IST
Kapil Sharma is back with his troupe, and the first promo of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show is out.
Here's the promo
The Kapil Sharma Show will start on September 10, every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 PM
