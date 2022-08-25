Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedian is back with his troupe, here's when and where you can watch the new season

The Kapil Sharma Show: The new season of Kapil Sharma's show is back, and it retains the original members of the comedian's troupe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 01:33 PM IST

The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedian is back with his troupe, here's when and where you can watch the new season
The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma is back with his troupe, and the first promo of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show is out. 

Here's the promo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

The Kapil Sharma Show will start on September 10, every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 PM

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 432 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.