'The Kapil Sharma Show': Comedian asks Akshay Kumar if he will do a film with Taimur - WATCH hilarious video

Sony Entertainment Television has released a new promo for the upcoming episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on YouTube. This Sunday, director Aanand L Rai, actor Akshay Kumar, and actress Sara Ali Khan will promote their film 'Atrangi Re' on the show.

Teaser began with Akshay doing a few magic tricks. Akshay opened the teaser by performing a few magic skills. He also shook Sara's leg as she walked onto the stage. Kapil Sharma made fun of Akshay for acting with Sharmila Tagore in 8x10 Tasveer, her son Saif Ali Khan in a number of films, and now her granddaughter Sara.

“Humne ek aur cheez suni hai ki aapke paas ek aur script hai jisme aap, Taimur aur uss samay jo bhi heroine hogi, uske saath love triangle hai. Yeh baat sahi hai (We heard that you have a script in which you will be seen in a love triangle with Taimur Ali Khan and one of the future heroines. Is it true)?” Kapil asked. Akshay joked, “Haan, main Taimur ke bachche ke saath bhi kaam karna chahta hoon (Yes, I want to work with Taimur’s child as well).”

Then came Kiku Sharda, who cracked a joke on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. He recently attended a high-profile wedding in Rajasthan, according to him. “Maine aisi shaadi life mein nahi dekhi. Kyunki unhone mujhe dekhne hi nahi di (I never saw such a wedding in my life. Because they did not let me see it),” he joked.