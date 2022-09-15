The Kapil Sharma Show: Chandan Prabhakar opens up on being 'unsure' of doing comedy show

Chandan Prabhakar/Instagram

The Kapil Sharma Show has made a comeback on television with some new cast members and modifications. The first episode of this new season of The Kapil Sharma Show, hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma, featured Srishty Rode, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Siddharth Sagar, and others. The comedian Chandan Prabhakar has left TKSS, for those who are unversed.

He appeared in the first episode of the programme and stated he wouldn't be appearing in further ones of The Kapil Sharma Show. Fans have been interested about Chandan's choice to leave his best friend Kapil Sharma's show ever since he abruptly ended it.

In an interview with ETimes, after appearing in The Kapil Sharma Show for the previous five years, Chandan Prabhakar stated that he has decided to take a break from it. He hopes to be in a web programme since he wants to concentrate on other things. He said, “Many times, a person is in two minds whether to do a project or not. I was unsure about doing the show, so after the first episode, I made up my mind. People should not assume anything — all is well otherwise.”

Chandan Prabhakar, on the other hand, is pleased that the new cast members of The Kapil Sharma Show have given the show a fresh appearance and exciting energy Krushna Abhishek has also departed the show in addition to Chandan.

Previously, while speaking to Pinkvilla, Chandan said, "Yes, I will not be a part of this season of The Kapil Sharma Show and there is no specific reason. I just wanted to take a break.” The portal even reported that although Bharti Singh won't be a regular at the show, she will make guest appearances in the new season. "I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li'l Champs 9) too. So it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par 'beech beech' mein dikhungi because I also have a baby now, and have some shows and events too."