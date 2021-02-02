Bharti Singh expects Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's son to 'be a flirt like his father'

Bharti Singh considers Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath as part of her extended family and is clearly overjoyed after the comedian-actor welcomed a baby boy on Monday. Bharti, who considers Kapil her brother, said that his son will grow up to be a 'flirt' like him. Kapil is known to be a flirt and his charming self with the female guest on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. From Deepika Padukone to Nora Fatehi, he has tried to woo all of them.

Now, in an interview with Telly Chakkar, Bharti said that she could not be there for the birth of Kapil and Ginni's son as she is in Goa to celebrate her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s birthday. Bharti also revealed that she was the first one to hold their daughter, Anayra, in her arms.

Bharti said, "I couldn’t hold my excitement to hear the good news. And finally, early morning around 4 am, I received a message from bhai (Kapil) saying it's a boy. I am very happy that their family is complete. And now that The Kapil Sharma Show is going for a break, bhai will get time to spend time with both the kids. The moment I am back in Mumbai I will first go and visit Kapil bhai and bhabhi (Ginni)."

She further added, "Since the boy is born in the month of Valentine’s, I am expecting him to be a flirt like his father when he grows up. The way Kapil flirts with actresses in his shows similarly his boy will be flirtatious like his dad."

For the uninformed, Bharti Singh, on Monday, had shared a photo of Ginni and Anayra from the baby shower and wrote, "its boy yay!!!!!!!!!!!! 1st Feb will always be a special date for me. My Lil bundle of joy, junior Kapil, you have brought in so much happiness to me... I can’t even express in words. Mera bhai ki family Aaj complete ho gayi... @kapilsharma bhai Abhi aapko parental leave Leni chahiye and spend tones of your time with your angels... god bless you Lil one; can’t wait to hold you in my arms! @kapilsharma @ginnichatrath."