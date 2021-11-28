'Bahu mereko baithne nahi deti': Says Kapil Sharma's mother, sends audience into frenzy

On Saturday, Kapil Sharma welcomed 'Bob Biswas', Abhishek Bachchan, and Chitrangada Singh to his comedy show, 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Kapil also talked with his mother, who sat in the crowd, during the broadcast.

Kapil told Abhishek and Chitrangda that his mother had been urging him to marry, but now that he is, she no longer sits with her daughter-in-law, Ginni Chatrath, at home. His mother responded with a fantastic reply. "Bahu mereko baithne nahi deti, mai kya karu) What am I supposed to do)?" Her response makes the audience laugh out loud.

"Wo kehti jaldi jaao show pe. Wo jaldi suit nikaal deti hai, pehle hi. Aise hi kardi aa (She tells me to go for the show, even picks out my outfits for me. That's what she does)," she tells everyone, leaving Abhishek and Chitrangda in splits.

Kapil also mentioned that his mother accompanied him to the Surat shoot for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'. Amitabh Bachchan inquired about her diet prior to giving birth to Kapil. "Daal phulka," she said innocently.

During their undergraduate years, Kapil and Ginni became friends, but he later went away for job. They married in Jalandhar on December 12, 2018. Both an Anand Karaj and a Hindu wedding were held for the couple. Following that, there were wedding receptions in Amritsar, Delhi, and Mumbai. The couple now has two children.

During Fever FM's Bounce Back Bharat Fest, Kapil said Ginni was a ‘pillar’ for him when he was depressed and knew everything that was going on with him.