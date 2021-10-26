The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh recreates Shehnaaz Gill’s viral meme

Archana Puran Singh is a prolific social media user who frequently shares behind-the-scenes footage from The Kapil Sharma Show. She is known for posting BTS videos, the most recent of which features her performing on Shehnaaz Gill's viral meme "Itni Sundar" alongside Rochelle Rao, a returning artist on the show.

In the Instagram reel, Rochelle begins the video by mouthing Shehnaaz's words: "Mein Itni Sundar Hun Main Kya Karun." "Yeh jo bakwaas hai na yeh saare kar lete hain, ja ke kaam kar," Archana adds, interrupting her. With the renowned Miss Braganza background music, the video comes to a close.

For the unversed, Archana Puran Singh had replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' after Sidhu decided to concentrate full-time on his political career. Sidhu was a permanent fixture on Kapil Sharma's show for quite a few years and was well-known and loved for his witty quips, shayaris, and laughter.