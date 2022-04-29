The Kapil Sharma Show: Anil Kapoor gives hilarious reply after comedian calls him grandfather

Kapil Sharma/Instagram

Anil Kapoor is regarded for being an actor with the same young spirit as he had decades ago. Despite the fact that Anil plays mature characters in films, his forever young personality is always cherished. Kapil Sharma recently questioned Anil if he feels older now that he is about to become a grandfather.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja , Anil Kapoor’s daughter, confirmed her pregnancy a few weeks ago. "Did you feel older or even five years younger when you found out you're going to be a grandfather?" Kapil asked Anil. Anil replied, “Like you are a married man in your house, but are a bachelor otherwise. Just like that, I’m going to be a grandfather in the house, but outside…” Kapil chimed in with “Jhakaas!”





On Kapil Sharma's show, Anil Kapoor, Satish Shah, and Mukti Mohan will promote their upcoming film Thar. Thar starring Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, will premiere on Netflix on May 6. It's also Harsh's first foray into production.

Recently, Sonam uploaded amazing images on her Instagram account, in which she is seen wearing a black sheer kaftan and stunning earrings. Her hair is beautifully put into a centre parted bun, and her makeup is dramatic and glamorous. As she spent time with her angel baby, the soon-to-be mom paired her complete look with heels and struck many poses. Sunita, Sonam's mother, was so taken aback that she retweeted the photographs with heart emoticons. Bhumi Pednekar, Arpita Mehta, and others soon followed suit, expressing their admiration for the stylish mother-to-be. Sonam had previously posted a lovely set of photos. In previous images, Sonam's baby tummy was caressed by Anand as they posed together. Sonam's family was overjoyed to learn of her pregnancy and took to social media to announce it.