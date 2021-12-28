'The Kapil Sharma Show': Alia Bhatt reacts to Krushna Abhishek's sly question over her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

The 'RRR' team, including director S. S. Rajamouli and the three leading actors Ram Charan, Jr. NTR and Alia Bhatt, will be the guests for the New Year special episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. 'RRR' will be the first major release of 2022, hitting theatres on 7 January next month.

In the recent promo released by the Sony Entertainment Television, we see various hilarious moments from the upcoming episode scheduled to be broadcast on 2nd January 2022. Kapil is seen asking Ram Charan in the show's promo that why does the actor work in films if he has an airline company, hotel franchise and hospitals. To which the actor gives an amusing reply saying "Airline company own karne se hum idhar nahi aa sakte na. (We can't come here by owning an airline company)."

The host then suggests the director to just name all his films as "Meri agli film (My next film)" as people will throng to theatres to see anything being directed by Rajamouli after the magnum-opus 'Baahubali' films.

Krushna Abhishek is then seen in the promo dressed in a Saree. He tells Alia Bhatt that he really liked her film 'Kapoor & Sons' and then asks her when will the sequel titled 'Kapoor & Bahus' release, referencing Alia's marriage with Ranbir Kapoor. Alia is seen blushing and smiling in the video as the entire 'RRR' team and Kapil enjoys a hysterical laugh.



Alia and Ranbir, who would be seen together for the first time sharing screen space in 'Brahmastra', are dating each other. The couple are often seen together at public places and since Ranbir is not there on social media, the 'Gully Boy' actress does share some of her pictures with 'Bombay Velvet' actor on her Instagram account.

The 'RRR' team is currently busy promoting their film on various platforms. They even came on 'Bigg Boss 15' where Rajamouli directed Salman Khan for a short scene in Rajinikanth style while Ram Charan and Jr. NTR played side villains and Alia Bhatt pretended to handle camera.