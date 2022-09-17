The Kapil Sharma Show: Ali Asgar reveals he hasn't met Kapil Sharma since last 5 years

File photo

Ali Asgar recently discussed his bond with Kapil Sharma. Ali Asgar gained notoriety as Dadi in Comedy Nights With Kapil and Nani on The Kapil Sharma Show. As everyone is aware, TKSS has a new season and is back on television. However, several longtime team members have departed the programme owing to their personality conflicts.

For the uninitiated, in 2016 Kapil Sharma moved to Sony TV alongside his team and launched a new programme. Sadly, a year later, creative differences led to the departure of Ali Asgar, Sunil Grover, and other cast members.

In response to a question regarding his relationship with Kapil Sharma, Ali Asgar, who portrayed Nani on The Kapil Sharma Show, told News18.com that he hasn't seen the comedian since he left the show.

Ali Asgar said, “Unfortunately what has happened is, after the incident (him quitting the show), there has been no communication. There was a miscommunication, kabhi we missed each others’ call aur humari mulakat kahi pe nahi ho payi so abhi filhaal toh nahi bol sakta ke main karunga ya nahi karunga (We never got a chance to meet so it is difficult to say if we would reunite or not).”

Talking about the reason behind him quitting the show, Ali said, “My difference was regarding the character, the creativeness. Iske ilawa aur koi baat nahi. Aisi koi bahut badi wajah nahi hai ke main nahi kar raha hoon aur main nahi karunga (There is nothing besides the creative difference. There is no such big reason behind me not doing the show or never doing the show in the future). The day something good comes up, we might be together again. Ye toh waqt hi batayega (Only time will tell)," he added.

Currently, Ali Asgar is a participant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The artist is putting a lot of effort into competing with the other contenders. Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar, and Madhuri Dixit are the judges for JDJ 10.