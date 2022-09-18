Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar calls Kapil Sharma 'biggest serial killer', know why

On Friday, the show's host Kapil Sharma posted a video of his 'unfiltered' and 'explicit interview' with Akshay and the cast of Cuttputlli.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 11:15 AM IST

The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar calls Kapil Sharma 'biggest serial killer', know why
Kapil Sharma/Youtube

The third season of The Kapil Sharma Show is about to premiere. The cast of the actor Akshay Kumar's most recent movie, Cuttputlli, which debuted on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2, also made an appearance on the inaugural episode of the show.

On Friday, the show's host Kapil Sharma posted a video of his "unfiltered" and "explicit interview" with Akshay and the cast of Cuttputlli, including actors Rakul Preet Singh, Chandrachur Singh, and Sargun Mehta, as well as movie producer Jackky Bhagnani, on his YouTube account. In the amusing video, they can be heard debating "who is a serial killer?" with Akshay referring to Kapil as "the real serial killer." Akshay portrays a detective searching for a serial killer in the movie Cuttputlli. 

A behind-the-scenes look at Kapil Sharma's shoot with Akshay and other actors opens the video. For his first episode of the season, the comic is seen waiting in his car and getting to the set "on time." Kapil will soon take the show's helm on stage. Who is a serial killer, Kapil questioned Akshay and Rakul in a certain episode. Then, Akshay made fun of Kapil by joking that he was the true serial killer and by inquiring as to how many shows had been cancelled due to him. 

Akshay told Kapil, “Sabse bada serial killer toh yahi hai. Tune kitne shows bandh karwaye? Kai serials bandh karwaye na tune ?“ Kapil then said, “Break lete hain. Humari bhi family hai (We take breaks, we also have families),” Akshay thenjoked, “Tu break kyu leta hai? Jab show kar raha hota hai toh family kaha chali jaati hai (Why do you take breaks, and what happens to your family when you are working)?” Kapil responded, “Aap fasane aaye ho mujhe baaton mein (Have you come here to start trouble for me)?” 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result expected soon at jeeadv.ac.in: See how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.