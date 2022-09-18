The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar calls Kapil Sharma 'biggest serial killer', know why

Kapil Sharma/Youtube

The third season of The Kapil Sharma Show is about to premiere. The cast of the actor Akshay Kumar's most recent movie, Cuttputlli, which debuted on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2, also made an appearance on the inaugural episode of the show.

On Friday, the show's host Kapil Sharma posted a video of his "unfiltered" and "explicit interview" with Akshay and the cast of Cuttputlli, including actors Rakul Preet Singh, Chandrachur Singh, and Sargun Mehta, as well as movie producer Jackky Bhagnani, on his YouTube account. In the amusing video, they can be heard debating "who is a serial killer?" with Akshay referring to Kapil as "the real serial killer." Akshay portrays a detective searching for a serial killer in the movie Cuttputlli.

A behind-the-scenes look at Kapil Sharma's shoot with Akshay and other actors opens the video. For his first episode of the season, the comic is seen waiting in his car and getting to the set "on time." Kapil will soon take the show's helm on stage. Who is a serial killer, Kapil questioned Akshay and Rakul in a certain episode. Then, Akshay made fun of Kapil by joking that he was the true serial killer and by inquiring as to how many shows had been cancelled due to him.

Akshay told Kapil, “Sabse bada serial killer toh yahi hai. Tune kitne shows bandh karwaye? Kai serials bandh karwaye na tune ?“ Kapil then said, “Break lete hain. Humari bhi family hai (We take breaks, we also have families),” Akshay thenjoked, “Tu break kyu leta hai? Jab show kar raha hota hai toh family kaha chali jaati hai (Why do you take breaks, and what happens to your family when you are working)?” Kapil responded, “Aap fasane aaye ho mujhe baaton mein (Have you come here to start trouble for me)?”