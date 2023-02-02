Search icon
The Kapil Sharma Show: After Krushna Abhishek, Sidharth Sagar quits comedian troupe due to agreement issues?

Sidharth Sagar has entertained the audience by playing multiple characters on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 07:55 AM IST

If the report is to be believed then, after Krushna Abhishek, comedian Sidharth Sagar has quit The Kapil Sharma Show due to monetary issues. As per the report of ETimes, a source informed the portal that Sidharth, who has been with the show for quite some time, has decided to part ways with the association due to the disapproval of his increment. 

The unnamed source informed the portal that Sagar wanted a hike in his fees. But the makers are not willing to increase his remuneration, thus he decided to leave the show. As per the information, Sidharth has returned to his home in Delhi, and his chances of joining back the show are very less. 

For the unversed, Sidharth gained fame in TKSS by playing multiple characters of  Selfie Mausi, Ustaad Gharchordas, Funveer Singh (Ranveer Singh's mimic) and Sagar Pagletu. Before Sidharth, Krushna Abhishek left the show due to similar reasons. 

Last year in August, Krushna Abhishek confirmed that he will not be a part of the upcoming season of the show due to agreement issues between him and the producers. Later, Abhishek opened up about his equation with Kapil Sharma and cleared that TKSS is his show as well. Krushna was spotted taking Lord Ganesha home, and while interacting with paparazzi, he said, "Kapil and I are going together to Australia tonight. Pata nahi kya afvayein hai (Don't know what are the rumours). There are no issues between us. I love him and he loves me. Mera bhi show hai woh (It's my show as well)... I will be back again.”

