The Kapil Sharma Show: After Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover, comedian Gaurav Dubey to play female character

One of India’s favourite comedy shows The Kapil Sharma Show is returning back with another season. The promo of the show is out already, already, however, what caught everyone’s attention is Kapil Sharma aka Kappu mother-in-law.

Yes! You heard right, this season will also feature Sumona Chakraborty’s on-screen mother. The character will be played by popular comedian Gaurav Dubey. Gaurav, who is famous for mimicry, will play the character of Roopmati.

He can be seen wear a colourful sari, vermilion, mangalsutra, bangle, big bindi and lipstick in the promo. No one can recognize him after seeing him in this avatar. Earlier, Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Krishna Abhishek, Kaku Sharda have played female character in Kapil Sharma’s show.

However, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek won't be there, and the show's followers have pointed out the latter's absence. Earlier, Krushna had cleared that he and the makers were not on the same page, and thus Abhishek parted ways from the show.

Now, in the latest development, Abhishek opened up about his equation with Kapil Sharma and cleared that TKSS is his show as well. Krushna was spotted taking Lord Ganesha home, and while interacting with paparazzi, he said, "Kapil and I are going together to Australia tonight. Pata nahi kya afvayein hai. There are no issues between us. I love him and he loves me. Mera bhi show hai woh... I will be back again.”

Last month in August, Krushna Abhishek confirmed that he will not be a part of the upcoming season of the show due to agreement issues between him and the producers. A source close to Pinkvilla reported, "The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will be seen in a completely new avatar with the makers making a few changes to it. So while you will see a few new artists join the TKSS team this time, Krushna Abhishek won’t be a part of the upcoming season. Meanwhile, the channel is soon expected to make an official announcement of the show’s premiere date."

Krushna has been a part of the comedy talk show since 2018 as the owner of the Sapna Beauty Parlour and also makes the celebrities laugh hysterically by mimicking the legendary actor Dharmendra along with Kiku Sharma who portrays Sunny Deol. When the same publication contacted the actor for confirmation, he said, "Not doing it. Agreement issues." The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will air from September 10, Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 PM on Sony.