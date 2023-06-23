Search icon
'It's a wrap': The Kapil Sharma Show actors Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Vikalp Mehta celebrate last day of shoot

After entertaining for months, Kapil Sharma and his team shot their last episode of the season.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 05:34 PM IST

Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Vikalp Mehta

One of the popular comedy show on television- The Kapil Sharma Show is finally coming to an end, and the team shot the last episode of the season. Kapil Sharma and his troupe, including Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Vikalp Mehta, Rajiv Thakur and Chandan Prabhakar come together with Archana Puran Singh and completed the shoot of their last episode on June 22. 

Sumona shared a few memories from the last day of the shoot. On her Instagram, Sumona dropped a photo of her reading the "Last script of the season." In another photo, she's posing with Krushna Abhishek and other crew members of the show, including the team of writers. 

Here are the photos

imageimage

Kiku Sharda, who mimics Sunny Deol on the show shared a photo on his Insta handle where he is posing with Sumona, Krushna and Rajiv. Kiku captioned the memory saying, "About last night." 

Here's the photo

image

Comedian Vikalp Mehta, who is also known as Jr Akshay Kumar also shared a photo from the last shoot on his Instagram. In the photo, Vikalp is posing with Krushna, Kiku, and Sumona, and expressed his feelings for them, "Big fan of these great artists." 

Here's the photo

image

As per the media reports, the last episode of Kapil's show will air either on July 2 or July. Team Gadar 2 (Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel), and team The Night Manager (Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala) are reportedly appearing in the last episodes of the season. The Kapil Sharma Show will return on television after a few months, and till then, the time slot will be ocupied by Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Kiron Kher-led reality show, India's Got Talent.  

Two days ago, Kapil Sharma did the last photoshoot of the season with Archana Puran Singh. Kapil Sharma will take his team for the US tour, and once they return, the show will return with a new season. 

