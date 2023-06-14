Search icon
The Kapil Sharma Show actor Tirthanand Rao attempts suicide, girlfriend allegedly tells police 'marne do usse'

The actor attempted suicide by drinking insect killer Khatnil during Facebook Live, as he was allegedly mentally harassed by his live-in girlfriend. Trigger warning: This article contains a description of self-harm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 05:01 PM IST

A photo of Tirthanand with Kapil Sharma

Comedian-actor Tirthanand Rao, popularly known as Jr Nana Patekar, attempted suicide on Facebook Live a few days ago. Reportedly, the actor drank incent killer Khatnil during the live session after an argument with his live-in girlfriend. In the session, he even alleged that his girlfriend is mentally harassing him, and accused her of 'blackmail' and 'extortion.'

After Tirthanand attempted suicide, police arrived at his home and saved him by hospitalising him at the right time. The actor is out of danger, and he's back to his home. As per the report of Aaj Tak, when the police called her girlfriend to inform her about the actor, she hung up, saying, "Marne do, main toh waise bhi usse chhodne wali thi (Let him die, I was breaking up with him anyway)."

This isn't the first time when Tirthanand tried to take his life. In 2020, Tirthanand attempted suicide during the Covid-19 lockdown as he was facing a severe financial crunch. 

Speaking to a media portal Tirthanand confirmed that he had consumed poison and was in a serious condition. He also added that he's facing financial problems and his family has also abandoned him. "When I was admitted to the hospital, my mother and brother did not even come to see me. Despite living in the same complex, my family members do not talk to me." Rao added. He even revealed that his family members did not spend a penny on his treatment. After coming back to his home at Mira Road, he's living alone, What could be worse than this?" Rao asked. For the unversed, Tirthanand has been part of Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe, The Kapil Sharma Show. Tirthanand has worked in Gujarati films. 

 

 

