Television actress Sumona Chakravarti has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress has shared this news via Instagram story.

She wrote, "I have tested positive for covid with moderate symptoms. Quarantined at home. Would request anyone who has come in contact with me in the last week to please get yourself tested. Thankyou."

Sumona Chakravarti gained popularity after her stint in 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.