The Kapil Sharma Show actor Sumona Chakravarti shares her throwback clip from 1999 film Mann

On her Instagram Stories, Sumona Chakravarti posted an old video of herself. Sumona featured in the 1999 film Mann as a young actor, and the video was taken from that film. Sumona acknowledged that the video was indeed her after many followers tagged her in the post asking the same question.

Sumona, who is about ten years old, is shown in the video describing love to a little child. The video also features Manisha Koirala. Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, and Neeraj Vora also appeared in the Indra Kumar film, with Rani Mukerji making a cameo appearance.

Sumona shared the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Since everyone is asking if it's me. Yup!” In another Story she wrote, “I was just a kid yaar.”





She had reacted to the rumours of her wedding with actor Samrat Mukerjee, Kajol-Rani Mukerji's cousin. The actress shut down all these rumours to rest as she penned a note on her social media.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sumona wrote a small note asking tabloids to stop spreading false news about her, "Dear Tabloids, Thank u for taking interest in my personal life but it really ain't necessary. I'AM NOT GETTING MARRIED. You'll like to keep circulating my wedding rumour every year very diligently."

"Who I date/marry/live in with...is my own personal business and if ever I feel like sharing, I will. Until then, I request all to please stop speculating, it's an earnest request. Thank you (folded hands emoji)", she continued in her note requesting everyone to stop speculations about her personal life.



As her wedding rumours began circulating, she even spoke to ETimes and told these are 10-year-old stories from social media. Calling them rubbish, she refused to make any comments on them and added that she would not like to talk about her personal life. She even told the portal that Samrat is a good friend and that she would not like to speak to the media about her friends and family.