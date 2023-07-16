Headlines

The Kapil Sharma Show actor Atul Parchure reveals how 'wrong treatment worsened' his cancer: 'I couldn't even walk'

The Kapil Sharma Show actor Atul Parchure reveals how 'wrong treatment worsened' his cancer: 'I couldn't even walk'

The Kapil Sharma Show actor Atul Parchure reveals how 'wrong treatment worsened' his cancer: 'I couldn't even walk'

The Kapil Sharma Show actor Atul Parchure reveals how 'wrong treatment worsened' his cancer: 'I couldn't even walk'

"My pancreas got affected, and I started having issues. I couldn't even walk. I used to fumble while talking", shared Atul Parchure.

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 07:08 AM IST

Famous actor Atul Parchure, known for his comedic roles in Marathi and Hindi films, has talked about his battle with cancer in a recent interview. Atul, who is also seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, revealed that his initial treatment went wrong which worsened his health condition.

Talking to the YoTube channel Mitramhane, the actor said, "I had completed 25 years of my wedding. I was fine when we went to Australia and New Zealand. But after a few days, I wasn't able to eat anything. I felt nauseous, and knew something was wrong. My brother later gave me some medicine but they didn't help me. After visiting many doctors, I was asked to get ultrasonography done. When the doctor did it, I saw fear in his eyes and I felt there was something wrong."

"I was told I have a tumor about 5 centimeters long in my liver and that it is cancerous. I asked him whether I would recover or not, and he said, 'Yes, you will'. My first procedure after being diagnosed went wrong. My pancreas got affected, and I started having issues. The wrong treatment actually worsened the condition. I couldn't even walk. I used to fumble while talking. In such a condition, the doctor asked me to wait for one and a half months. They said if they do the surgery, I'd get jaundice for years and my liver will be watery or I wouldn't survive. Later, I changed doctors and took proper medication and chemotherapy", he added.

Atul also shared how he lost out ging on the international tour with Kapil Sharma and his team as he stated, "I have been doing Kapil Sharma show for many years. They called me to play Sumona's father. I could not perform in those episodes due to my cancer. I could have gone on the international tour with Kapil. I will soon know whether I have recovered completely or not."

READ | Sumona Chakravarti says Kapil Sharma's jokes on her appearance upset her: 'The initial days were challenging...'

 

