'The Handmaid's Tale' season 3 trailer spooks viewers during Super Bowl

Twisting the 1984 presidential re-election campaign for US President Ronald Reagan, the first trailer for the third season of The Handmaid's Tale spooked the Super Bowl viewers on Monday.

Beginning with a different version of 'Morning in America,' Reagan's speech that directly inspired Margaret Atwood's novel, the trailer quickly moves to the familiar darker territory the dystopian scene this show has been painting for the last two seasons.

There isn't much to get a complete understanding of what lies ahead in the upcoming season, but the teaser establishes sinister tone by gradually moving from the images of newborn babies and their happy mothers to the rows of women working in the nuclear fields. The montage continues to get awry and we hear Offred's voice, "Wake up, America. Morning's over."

This is when we see Offred aka June's (Elisabeth Moss) first image since she decided to stay in Gilead at the end of the second season.

Watch the teaser -

Promising a heavy season, in an interview with USA Today, The Handmaid's Tale executive producer Warren Littlefield said that this new chapter will be all about "blessed be the fight."

The premiere date for the third season is still under wraps but it is expected to bow in at the beginning of fall in September.