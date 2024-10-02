The Great Kapil Show: Rohit Sharma reveals what team India was up to after winning T20 World Cup, says 'every player...'

In the upcoming episode, T20 World Cup 2024 champions, team India, reveals some behind-the-scene secrets after winning the coveted trophy.

After making India proud by winning the T20 World Cup, the Indian Cricket Team will feature as the special guest in The Great Indian Kapil Show, the World Cup champions shared a series of hilarious and heartwarming anecdotes, making the audience feel like they were right there, holding the trophy themselves.

Rohit Sharma kicked off the fun, revealing a quirky post-finale adventure that took place in the Caribbean. Thanks to a hurricane that delayed their departure from Barbados, 'each player got to babysit' the coveted trophy for 15 minutes in their hotel room. He said, "Some of the boys slept with it, took selfies..." Rohit said, laughing. The best of the bunch? A cheeky snapshot of Suryakumar Yadav and his wife, with the trophy snugly positioned between them, which Kapil Sharma had ready to show to the audience.

Arshdeep Singh, on the other hand, didn’t get as much alone time with the trophy as he’d hoped. Singh said, “For 10 minutes, it was with my parents. My dad shared it on WhatsApp groups, and my mom made it her WhatsApp status. I only managed to take 1 or 2 photos with it.”

Axar Patel took the audience behind the scenes of a surreal post-victory experience. Trapped in Barbados, waiting in queues for breakfast and lunch, it didn't even feel like they'd just become world champions. "It wasn’t until we landed back in India that it finally hit us" But perhaps the biggest surprise of all? Having to give an English interview! He recollected what Mohd. Siraj told him, “Siraj said DK (Dinesh Kartik) bhai took my interview in English. Some so many guys speak English, I have no idea why we were chosen!” Axar joked. “I did the interview, but I don’t know half of what I said. Siraj, though? He gave half the interview and then bolted, saying, ‘“That’s all the English I know!’”

Shivam Dube brought a heartfelt note to the banter. After all the celebrations, he just wanted to return home to Mumbai and hug his father, the man who’d put in so much to help him become the cricketer he is today. “That’s when I realized—I’ve really achieved something." The new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will be streaming this Saturday on Netflix.

