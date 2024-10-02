Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Maa ki yaad dila di': PM Modi writes to Neeraj Chopra's mother, expresses gratitude for homemade 'churma'

Who is changing Anil Ambani's fortune? How are Reliance Group companies becoming debt-free?

Watch: Aamir Khan visits ex-wife Reena Dutta after her father's death

ICC Test Rankings: Major setback for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli re-enters top 10

The Great Kapil Show: Rohit Sharma reveals what team India was up to after winning T20 World Cup, says 'every player...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Maa ki yaad dila di': PM Modi writes to Neeraj Chopra's mother, expresses gratitude for homemade 'churma'

'Maa ki yaad dila di': PM Modi writes to Neeraj Chopra's mother, expresses gratitude for homemade 'churma'

Who is changing Anil Ambani's fortune? How are Reliance Group companies becoming debt-free?

Who is changing Anil Ambani's fortune? How are Reliance Group companies becoming debt-free?

Watch: Aamir Khan visits ex-wife Reena Dutta after her father's death

Watch: Aamir Khan visits ex-wife Reena Dutta after her father's death

10 must-watch Indian crime thriller web series on OTT

10 must-watch Indian crime thriller web series on OTT

9 times XXX star Aabha Paul set internet on fire with sultry looks

9 times XXX star Aabha Paul set internet on fire with sultry looks

7 benefits of drinking garlic water

7 benefits of drinking garlic water

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 largest private jets in the world

5 largest private jets in the world

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Watch: Aamir Khan visits ex-wife Reena Dutta after her father's death

Watch: Aamir Khan visits ex-wife Reena Dutta after her father's death

India's most bankable superstar has films worth Rs 2000 crore lined up; not Salman, SRK, Rajinikanth, Ranbir, Allu Arjun

India's most bankable superstar has films worth Rs 2000 crore lined up; not Salman, SRK, Rajinikanth, Ranbir, Allu Arjun

The Great Kapil Show: Rohit Sharma reveals what team India was up to after winning T20 World Cup, says 'every player...'

The Great Kapil Show: Rohit Sharma reveals what team India was up to after winning T20 World Cup, says 'every player...'

HomeTelevision

Television

The Great Kapil Show: Rohit Sharma reveals what team India was up to after winning T20 World Cup, says 'every player...'

In the upcoming episode, T20 World Cup 2024 champions, team India, reveals some behind-the-scene secrets after winning the coveted trophy.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 09:59 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The Great Kapil Show: Rohit Sharma reveals what team India was up to after winning T20 World Cup, says 'every player...'
A still from The Great Indian Kapil Show
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After making India proud by winning the T20 World Cup, the Indian Cricket Team will feature as the special guest in The Great Indian Kapil Show, the World Cup champions shared a series of hilarious and heartwarming anecdotes, making the audience feel like they were right there, holding the trophy themselves.

Rohit Sharma kicked off the fun, revealing a quirky post-finale adventure that took place in the Caribbean. Thanks to a hurricane that delayed their departure from Barbados, 'each player got to babysit' the coveted trophy for 15 minutes in their hotel room. He said, "Some of the boys slept with it, took selfies..." Rohit said, laughing. The best of the bunch? A cheeky snapshot of Suryakumar Yadav and his wife, with the trophy snugly positioned between them, which Kapil Sharma had ready to show to the audience.

Arshdeep Singh, on the other hand, didn’t get as much alone time with the trophy as he’d hoped. Singh said, “For 10 minutes, it was with my parents. My dad shared it on WhatsApp groups, and my mom made it her WhatsApp status. I only managed to take 1 or 2 photos with it.”

Axar Patel took the audience behind the scenes of a surreal post-victory experience. Trapped in Barbados, waiting in queues for breakfast and lunch, it didn't even feel like they'd just become world champions. "It wasn’t until we landed back in India that it finally hit us" But perhaps the biggest surprise of all? Having to give an English interview! He recollected what Mohd. Siraj told him, “Siraj said DK (Dinesh Kartik) bhai took my interview in English. Some so many guys speak English, I have no idea why we were chosen!” Axar joked. “I did the interview, but I don’t know half of what I said. Siraj, though? He gave half the interview and then bolted, saying, ‘“That’s all the English I know!’”

Shivam Dube brought a heartfelt note to the banter. After all the celebrations, he just wanted to return home to Mumbai and hug his father, the man who’d put in so much to help him become the cricketer he is today. “That’s when I realized—I’ve really achieved something." The new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will be streaming this Saturday on Netflix.

Read: Archana Puran Singh explains why her career is better than Bollywood actresses: 'Aisi konsi heroine hai jo...'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance faces market turbulence as it loses Rs 80000 crore in just 48 hours

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance faces market turbulence as it loses Rs 80000 crore in just 48 hours

Meet director going viral for lashing out at IIFA for not giving award after being invited: ‘Next time if you…’

Meet director going viral for lashing out at IIFA for not giving award after being invited: ‘Next time if you…’

Deepika Padukone suffers Rs 251000000 loss, Virat-Anushka's struggles continue, but Alia, Hrithik are richer due to..

Deepika Padukone suffers Rs 251000000 loss, Virat-Anushka's struggles continue, but Alia, Hrithik are richer due to..

This is most expensive 'Sky Mansion’ in Bengaluru, no match for Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, it is worth Rs..

This is most expensive 'Sky Mansion’ in Bengaluru, no match for Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, it is worth Rs..

Watch: Shark Tank India season 4 starts filming with OG judges and new hosts, netizens ask premiere date

Watch: Shark Tank India season 4 starts filming with OG judges and new hosts, netizens ask premiere date

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 largest private jets in the world

5 largest private jets in the world

Cricketers to play multiple sports for their country

Cricketers to play multiple sports for their country

7 most dangerous places on Earth

7 most dangerous places on Earth

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement