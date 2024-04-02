Twitter
Television

The Great Indian Kapil Show: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer talk about verbal spats, say 'opening batsman toh...'

While talking to Kapil Sharma, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer talked about verbal spats during the match.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 03:07 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

On Tuesday, the makers of The Great Indian Kapil Show dropped the promo of the upcoming episode. Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer will be seen appearing on the show, sharing fun moments with the comedian.

While interacting with the host Kapil Sharma, Rohit and Shreyas talked about verbal abuse during match. When Sunil Grover asked Rohit about how to become an opening batsman, he replied, "opening batsman toh bhool jaao."

Watch:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Sharing the promo, the makers wrote, "Cricket and Comedy ka yeh crazy combo hoga too hard to miss. Dekhna na bhoole #TheGreatIndianKapilShow Episode 2 iss Saturday 8pm sirf Netflix par!" The promo left everyone in splits.

Netizens are reacting to the promo, one of them wrote, "The Great India Rohit Sharma Show."  The second one said, "Excited to see Ro in Kapil Sharma show." The third one said, "Finally my dream is fulfilled to see Ro in Kapil Sharma show,it's happening."

In the first episode, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima appeared as the guests. They shared memories of their family on the show and while talking about it, Ranbir revealed that his father once hit him.

He said, "Mujhe ek hi baar bohot zor ki pari thi! Diwali puja at RK Studios. Papa bohot religious the. I think I was eight or nine years old. Toh main chappal pehenke andar chala gaya tha mandir mein. Toh mujhe dapli pari thi (He hit me only once, very hard! He was a religious man, and I had entered the temple premises without opening my shoes. So he had hit me on the head)!"

Ranbir then jokingly said it was Neetu who scolded him as a child and even used a hanger! On the show, Ranbir talked about Raha and said he loves her so much. Now, he wants to spend more and more time at home so that he can play with Raha. Even Neetu agreed to Ranbir and said he has changed as a person also.

