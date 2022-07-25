The Gray Man star Dhanush feels 'it doesn't make sense' in calling him 'South actor'

Dhanush

Dhanush has made a successful mark in pan-India, and with The Gray Man, the actor has also made a successful debut in Hollywood. The action-drama directed by Russo Brothers stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling with Dhanush. In the film, Chris addressed Dhanush's character of Avik Sen as his 'sexy Tamil friend.' In the real life, Dhanush feels there is 'no sense' in differentiating actors based on regional ethnicity and suggested calling artists 'Indian actors.'

Prior to the film's premiere in Mumbai, Dhanush and Russo Brothers held a press conference, and the Maari star expressed his wish. "I would appreciate it if they collectively call us Indian actors, rather than south actors or north actors. The world has shrunk and borders and lines are fading. This is the time to come together and make this one big industry. It is a huge industry. It will be really great if we function together and make movies for everybody, not just south audience or north audience--not regional films but national films.” Dhanush added.

The actor even added that owing to the digital boom, an actor gets recognition and appreciation from across the globe. Dhanush added that now is the right time to become an actor. The VIP star added, "Every film is for everybody, especially with the digital platforms. Now everybody has easy access to watch everybody’s work. Talents are easily seen. This is a great time to be an actor as well. If you do a good job, if you do your job right, you are noticed by everybody. So, it just doesn’t make sense in these times to call me or anybody else a south actor. We’re just actors from India.” Before The Gray Man, Dhanush was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. The Gray Man is currently streaming on Netflix.