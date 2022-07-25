Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

The Gray Man star Dhanush feels 'it doesn't make sense' in calling him 'South actor'

Dhanush thinks it's high time people should stop differentiating artists, and call them Indian actors.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 06:09 PM IST

The Gray Man star Dhanush feels 'it doesn't make sense' in calling him 'South actor'
Dhanush

Dhanush has made a successful mark in pan-India, and with The Gray Man, the actor has also made a successful debut in Hollywood. The action-drama directed by Russo Brothers stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling with Dhanush. In the film, Chris addressed Dhanush's character of Avik Sen as his 'sexy Tamil friend.' In the real life, Dhanush feels there is 'no sense' in differentiating actors based on regional ethnicity and suggested calling artists 'Indian actors.'

Prior to the film's premiere in Mumbai, Dhanush and Russo Brothers held a press conference, and the Maari star expressed his wish. "I would appreciate it if they collectively call us Indian actors, rather than south actors or north actors. The world has shrunk and borders and lines are fading. This is the time to come together and make this one big industry. It is a huge industry. It will be really great if we function together and make movies for everybody, not just south audience or north audience--not regional films but national films.” Dhanush added. 

READ: The Gray Man: Vicky Kaushal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aanand L Rai attend Dhanush's movie premiere

The actor even added that owing to the digital boom, an actor gets recognition and appreciation from across the globe. Dhanush added that now is the right time to become an actor. The VIP star added, "Every film is for everybody, especially with the digital platforms. Now everybody has easy access to watch everybody’s work. Talents are easily seen. This is a great time to be an actor as well. If you do a good job, if you do your job right, you are noticed by everybody. So, it just doesn’t make sense in these times to call me or anybody else a south actor. We’re just actors from India.” Before The Gray Man, Dhanush was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. The Gray Man is currently streaming on Netflix. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot lands him into legal trouble, police complaint filed against actor
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.