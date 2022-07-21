The Gray Man: Joe Russo reveals Dhanush inspired 'combat sequences' in their MCU films

The Gray Man

We just think that we are on the cusp of an explosion of Indian talent around the world," says filmmaker Joe Russo. Perhaps why he and his brother Anthony Russo, who together make up the famous Russo Brothers, picked on Dhanush for a key role in their latest film The Gray Man.

As per the report of PTI, the South star, who makes his Hollywood debut in the Netflix film that drops this Friday, said in turn that he felt he had a responsibility to deliver so filmmakers from the West continue to come for more talent to India. "That's the only thing that I had in my mind. I didn't feel any other pressure when I was working on The Gray Man," Dhanush said at a virtual roundtable interview with Joe and Anthony Russo. "Of course, they are the Russos, they're going to capture the best version of you anyway," the actor said in response to a question by PTI.

The Russo Brothers said they were impressed with Dhanush's work in his films and created the part of Avik San, especially for the Indian superstar. Joe said they came across Dhanush's movies while researching the action sequences for their Marvel projects."We saw two or three clips of Dhanush and they were fantastic. That's really how we came to know Dhanush while working on the Marvel films. He really inspired a couple of hand-to-hand combat sequences in those movies," he added.

Joe said both he and his brother have particular interests and love for Indian talent. "There is only one other country in the world that creates movies on the scale of Hollywood and that's India. When you have a really robust film community, like in India, it produces talents with a lot of experience in front of the camera," he added.

The Russo Brothers, known for directing superhero blockbusters Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame said now is the best time to be an actor with diversity. "Films are becoming more and more global. There are more possibilities than there ever have been," Anthony said.

The directors have penned The Gray Man with frequent collaborators Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus. Based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name, it is a spy action thriller revolving around freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry aka Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling) who is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) and other international assassins. "This film was a great opportunity to work with Dhanush because it's such a global story. And the concept is that assassins from all over the world get hired to stop Six and we thought it would be fantastic to get Dhanush to play the most deadly assassin of them all, who was the one who actually does stop him." According to Dhanush, the Russo Brothers make everything really fun, simple and easy. "They walk you through the film, they talk about your character and make the process nice and smooth," the 38-year-old National Award winner added.