Delhi conducts first-ever cloud seeding trial to curb air pollution, artificial rain expected within...

Kenya plane crash: 12 feared dead as aircraft crashes in Kenyan coastal region of Kwale, victims mostly tourists

HAL signs MoU with Russia to manufacture SJ-100 aircraft in India, a game changer for...

Dev Deepawali 2025: November 4 or 5? Check date, rituals and meaning behind lighting diyas

Who is Mehli Mistry? Close confidant of Ratan Tata, faces exit from Tata Trusts due to...

SJ-100 Charade: How India turned self-reliance into self-deception

The Family Man Season 3 DATE REVEAL: Manoj Bajpayee returns with JK Sharib Hashmi, Suchi Priyamani, says his famous line 'aa raha hu bh****od'

Bihar Election 2025: Mahagathbandhan CM nominee Tejashwi Yadav wants THIS from NDA, asks for...

What is 'Sanatan Economy'? How much business has it generated during Chhath Puja?

'Sath hi le jayenge usko ghar': Suryakumar Yadav shares latest update on Shreyas Iyer's injury

TELEVISION

The Family Man Season 3 DATE REVEAL: Manoj Bajpayee returns with JK Sharib Hashmi, Suchi Priyamani, says his famous line 'aa raha hu bh****od'

On Tuesday, team The Family Man returns with a date announcement video, with Priyamani revealing what all has changed in four years of The Family Man S2, and netizens can't control the excitement

ANI

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 02:07 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The Family Man Season 3 DATE REVEAL: Manoj Bajpayee returns with JK Sharib Hashmi, Suchi Priyamani, says his famous line 'aa raha hu bh****od'
Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani
A day after dropping the major hint of the release date reveal announcement, the makers of India's beloved series 'The Family Man' have finally announced the release date of its third season on Tuesday. The third season, created by the duo Raj & DK, will feature Manoj Bajpayee reprising his role as undercover spy Srikant Tiwari. The Family Man Season 3 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 21.

According to the press note shared by the makers, the stakes and dangers in the upcoming season are expected to be higher when actor Manoj Bajpayee comes face-to-face with formidable new adversaries in Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma) and Nimrat Kaur (Meera).

On the run, Srikant must navigate uncharted territories while confronting threats and enemies from both within and beyond the nation's borders, added the press note. Returning this season in pivotal roles are Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), Shreya Dhanwanthary (Zoya), and Gul Panag (Saloni), among others. Prime Video shared the release date on its Instagram handle today, accompanied by a video in which Manoj Bajpayee announces his arrival in a humorous style.

Raj & DK on The Family Man 3

The Raj & DK expressed their happiness with the "overwhelming response" from the fans to the series over the years. The filmmaker duo were quoted, "Over the years, the love and adulation that audiences have showered on 'The Family Man' have been truly overwhelming. We know the audience has been patient, and we wanted to ensure that the wait was worth it, raising the stakes this season with even more high-octane action, a gripping narrative, riveting performances, and an elevated, edge-of-the-seat experience. This season, the hunter becomes the hunted, as Srikant faces a threat unlike any before, in the form of Rukma, one that endangers not just him and his career, but his family too. We're confident that on November 21, audiences around the world will enjoy the new season with just as much excitement as the previous two seasons and perhaps even more."

As for the previous instalments, 'The Family Man' Season 2 starred Samantha Nath Prabhu and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles.

