The Family Man: Manoj Bajpayee teases fans about season 3, fans say 'mauj agayi'

On Tuesday, Manoj Bajpayee took to Instagram and teased his fans about the third season of one of the most popular web series The Family Man. Sharing the video, he wrote, “‘Family’ ke saath aa raha hoon...swagat nahin karoge humara?'(Coming with Family, will you not welcome me?)”

In the clip, the actor can be seen talking about him coming back with his 'family.' He said, "Iss holi, main apki family ke liye aa raha hoon main apni family lekar. Stay tuned (This Holi, I am coming for your family with my family)." The video hinted that the makers of The Family Man Season 3 might be announcing a new update of the series on the occasion of Holi 2023. Soon after the actor shared the video, fans flooded the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Family man season 3 is arriving," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Family Man Most Favourite Web series ..." A fan wrote, "masterpiece is coming."

Helmed by Raj and DK, the first two seasons of the series premiered exclusively on the OTT platform and were declared hits. Meanwhile, Manoj was last seen in the song Kudi Meri alongside actors Abhimanyu Dassani and Dhvani Bhanushali which gathered decent responses from the audience.

He will also be seen in the power-packed courtroom drama Bandaa. The film marks the directorial debut of Apoorv Singh Karki in Hindi films who has helmed popular OTT shows like Aspirants, Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd, Flames, etc.

Earlier, Manoj Bajpayee has shared his views over the ongoing burning debate of North v South cinema, and stated that the division of film on the basis of states is unfair. SS Rajamouli's RRR, Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise Part One, and Yash's KGF Chapter 2 have taken the Indian box office by

While speaking to ETimes, Manoj said, "It has never been north or south. For me, India is from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and not from Kashmir to Delhi. That’s how I see India. If Telugu films do well, I will be just as proud as when a Hindi movie does well. Dividing cinema into regions is not fair. It is good that this discussion has started because we now conclude that cinema belongs to everyone in India." (With inputs from ANI)

