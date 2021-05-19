'The Family Man 2': Here's how Naga Chaitanya reacted to wife Samantha Akkineni's OTT debut

South star Samantha Akkineni dropped a new poster of her debut web series "The Family Man 2" on social media on Tuesday, and her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya sure seems excited.

"We're ready for you," wrote Samantha on Instagram as well as Twitter, sharing the new poster that highlights a scarred side profile of her face and also features a gun-totting Manoj Bajpayee, who essays the protagonist. As earlier reported by IANS, the poster announced the trailer of the show is scheduled to drop on May 19.

Resharing Samantha's post, Chaitanya wrote: "Finally! It's about time."

Finally !! It’s about time https://t.co/dN2b8ojZUd — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) May 18, 2021

Chaitanya, who is Telugu superstar Nagarjuna's son, is not surprisingly excited about his wife's debut in the OTT space, considering the launch of the second season has already been postponed in the past amidst the ongoing pandemic. Unconfirmed sources stated the show is now slated to release in June.

The award-winning Amazon Original Series marks the Hindi onscreen digital debut of South superstar Samantha Akkineni who joins in its second season as the antagonist, Raji.

The first season of Raj & DK's "The Family Man" was a hit upon release in 2019. In the new season, the nation's most adorable 'Family Man' aka Srikant aka Manoj is finally back with a multifaceted rendition of his most-awaited action spy thriller. This time around, the struggle is more intense because not only is he struggling to balance his family and his ever-demanding professional life, but he also faces a new nemesis 'Raji'.

The Family Man is an edgy, action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The series explores Srikant's tight-rope walk as he struggles to strike a balance between his secretive, low paying, high-pressure, high-stakes job and being a husband and a father. This is a story of a middle-class guy who is a world-class spy.

Besides Manoj and Samantha, the stellar ensemble cast also includes Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, and SharadKelkar to name a few.

(With inputs from IANS)