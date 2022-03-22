'The Fame Game' star Gagan Arora drops wedding photos with wife Muditaa, reveals how they met

‘The Fame Game’ actor Gagan Arora has tried knot with his girlfriend Muditaa in a private ceremony. The actor has shared pictures of his wedding on social media with a heartfelt note. He revealed that he met his wife Muditaa 12 years back, after seeing her, he told his friends that she will be their ‘bhabhi’ one day.

Sharing beautiful pictures of his wedding, Gagan wrote “Sooo about a month ago, at the end of the wave with a lot of restrictions and a very small gathering of family and friends we started this new journey. You make me happy every day be it in your super expensive lehenga or your comfy pajamas, you make me a better person everyday be it in your bhaari wedding makeup or your straight from bed look.”

He further mentioned, “She said if you like it, put a ring on it, maine pehnaa di. Kiss leechad ke saath fass gayi hai kuch din mein pata chalega (she will get to know in a few days what she has landed herself in). Tabtak ke liye Mrs. Arora ka swagat nahi krogey (Till then, please welcome Mrs. Arora). Pic 2 (of the couple running in their wedding outfits): this was plan B agar gharwaley nahi maantey (Plan B if our parents would have said no to our wedding). P.S - Aaj se 12 saal pehle @muditaa.d ko dekhkr apney doston ko bola tha yahi tumhari bhabhi banegi (12 years back, when I first saw Muditaa, I told my friends that she will be your sister-in-law)”

Barkha Singh also congratulated the couple, “Hahahahaha Gaggu knowing you, I wasnt sure if this is a prank of its true. Congratulations.” Flora Saini mentioned, “Heyyy congratulationssss.” Dolly Singh said,“Omg congratulations Gagannnn yar.” Meanwhile, television actor Anshuman Malhotra wrote, “Sahi khel gaye bhai bahaut bahaut mubarak ho dono ko bahaut dher saara pyar.”

While speaking to India Today, Gagan talked about working with Madhuri Dixit and said, “I felt intimidated before meeting her because she is a superstar. But the moment I met her, she made me very comfortable and she is very warm and gracious. We had a great talk about acting and the kind of role I was portraying on the show. And she said whatever she had seen she liked it.”