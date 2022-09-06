Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Karan Johar calls series 'cringy', says 'you can troll....'

Credit: Seema Kiran/Instagram

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives starring Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari, is trending everywhere these days. The series shows the luxurious lifestyle of these amazing and beautiful Bollywood wives.

Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar talked about the series and said that he never thought Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari who are his friends for a long time, would be trending worldwide. He shared a post on his Instagram and penned a long appreciation note for the fabulous wives.

He wrote, “So never thought there would come a day where these fabulous friends of mine would be trending globally! So let’s put it in perspective! Ofcourse it’s cringy! ( and bingy) Ofcourse it’s guilty pleasure viewing ( pleasure is still pleasure ) Ofcourse it may appear manicured and artificial ( aren’t we all) Ofcourse its far from being intellectually stimulating ( don’t we need a break from that at times) BUT you gotta admit these girls have the sass and guts to put themselves out there knowing you may laugh at them !!!! I am super proud of them !! And love them dearly !!! You can troll baby troll but it won’t stop them from Rock and Roll!!!! The show is being massively viewed and therein lies the validation ! That’s what makes it fabulous !!!@neelamkotharisoni.”

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars also reacted to the post. Bhavna wrote, “Love you Karan.” Maheep mentioned, “love you.” Seema said, “Love you K .” While Neelam said, “We love you too.”

In one of the episodes, all four gorgeous Bollywood wives meet Ranveer Singh on the sets of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. During the meeting, Ranveer hurts himself and puts his foot on Maheep’s lap. This becomes awkward for Maheep, meanwhile, the other 3 Bollywood wives also start laughing.

However, this scene did not go well with the viewers who took Twitter and slammed the actor for ‘crossing the line’. Produced by Karan Johar under his digital content company Dharmatic Entertainment, 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' revolves around the glamorous lives of Neelam Kothari (wife of Sameer Soni), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), and Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday). The four ladies recently wrapped up the second season of the reality show streaming on Netflix.