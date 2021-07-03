‘The Big Picture’ promo: Ranveer Singh looks dapper as quiz show host in TV debut

COLORS TV has dropped a new teaser of its upcoming quiz show, 'The Big Picture' sponsored by BYJU'S. The show will be hosted by the 'Gully Boy' actor Ranveer Singh. The actor was signed for the show because he represents the youth and has one of the most enviable fans following in the industry.

In the teaser, Ranveer is seen in three-piece navy blue, pinstriped suit talking about his own journey as an actor in the characters that he played over the years like Khilji, Baajirao, Gully Boy, etc. and what the audience saw in them. He ends the teaser by saying the tagline of the show, 'Tasveer se Taqdeer tak'. The channel captioned the video, "Tasveeron mein milenge sawaal aur jawaab mein milenge karodon! Aa rahe hai @ranveersingh, tasveer se aapki taqdeer badalne. Watch him in #TheBigPicture, coming soon on #Colors."

In an official statement Ranveer spoke about his television debut, he said, "In my journey as an artist, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything - it's been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with COLORS' The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a 'now' generation quiz show sealed the deal for me. I am delighted to associate with COLORS to bring alive this exciting new property."

'The Big Picture' will be a first of its kind to showcase the amalgamation of knowledge and visual memory. This engaging content proposition will redefine the concept of game shows in India with the nation's favorite star Ranveer Singh at the forefront and give the audience a chance to win a fortune. With the help of three lifelines, the contestants will be required to correctly answer twelve visual-based questions to walk away with the grand prize money. The interactive format of 'The Big Picture' also allows the viewers to play from the comfort of their homes and win big. The show will also be available on Voot and Jio TV.