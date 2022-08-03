The Archies star Khushi Kapoor oozes sexiness in shimmery outfit with plunging neckline, Suhana Khan reacts

Khushi Kapoor

Boney Kapoor-Sridevi's daughter and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor has already earned the title of 'diva' before entering Bollywood. The young bud will soon be making her entry into Bollywood with The Archies. But, even before her film release, Jr Kapoor has become one of the most popular on Instagram.

Her Insta posts always giveaway major fashion goals and she leaves her followers stunned with her ace fashion game. Recently, Khushi made 'bathroom selfie' sexier by posing in a shimmery blue and green outfit. Khushi shared a carousel post in which she nailed the art of carrying a flashy outfit with a plunging neckline like a pro. Kapoor shared the photos stating that she was 'in between changes.'

Here's the post

As soon as Khushi shared the post, it went viral in no time. Several of Khushi's followers adored her look and went gaga over it. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter and Khushi's co-star Suhana Khan also commented on her photos saying, "Wowwowwww." Khushi also replied to her comment saying, "@suhanakhan hehehe."

Speaking about The Archies, the film will mark the debuts of three star kids - Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda. Based on the famous American comics of the same name, it is a Netflix original film being directed by one of the most acclaimed filmmakers, Zoya Akhtar.

The film recently wrapped up its first schedule in Ooty and Zoya herself took to her social media to announce the news. Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, June 19, the director shared a black and white photo with the word 'WRAP' written on it and she captioned it, "It’s A Sign #schedulewrap #thankyouooty."

The debutants family members also reacted to Zoya's photo. Khushi's elder sister Janhvi Kapoor dropped three hearts emojis in the comments section. Shweta Bachchan Nanda, mother of Agastya Nanda, dropped a black heart and a star emoji in the comments section. Suhana's mother Gauri Khan also liked the picture. The Archies is expected to release in 2023.