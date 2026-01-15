FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
The Story-First Couture Brand of Aksstagga and how Anjali Singh Goel managed to establish it

TELEVISION

The 50: Ye Hai Mohabbatein's Karan Patel to make debut in reality show, Archana Gautam also Divya Agarwal join

A new reality show, The 50, will soon hit TV and OTT, and the line up of the contestants is getting better with each passing day.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 15, 2026, 05:36 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Popular names such as Karan Patel, Archana Gautam, and Divya Aggarwal, along with social media star Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Faisu, have been confirmed as contestants on the upcoming reality show The 50. A source close to IANS confirmed that Karan Patel, Archana Gautam, Divya Aggarwal, and Faisu will be seen as contestants on the show and that a huge set has been erected in the Madh Island area of Mumbai.

Karan is known for his work in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. He has previously participated in reality shows such as Nach Baliye 3, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Archana gained the spotlight after her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss season 16, where she emerged as the third runner-up of the Salman Khan-hosted show. She was also seen in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Celebrity MasterChef India season 1, and Reality Ranis of the Jungle season 2.

Talking about Divya Aggarwal, she is the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10 and the winner of Ace of Space 1 and Bigg Boss OTT 1. She made her acting debut with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2. Meanwhile, Faisu shot to stardom with content creation. He teamed up with his friends, including Hasnain Khan, Adnaan Shaikh, Faiz Baloch, and others, to form a group and tagged it as 'Team 07'. He and his team in 2018 uploaded their first music video, Tera Jaisa Yaar Kahan, on YouTube, which helped Faisu gain wider reach.

Also read: Exclusive | Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Faisu, Uorfi, Nikki Tamboli are assembling for The 50? Here's what we know

Produced by Banijay Asia, The 50 is India's upcoming large-scale reality show. Streaming soon on JioHotstar and Colors, The 50 promises a bold new format set to disrupt the Indian reality TV playbook. A glimpse was unveiled on January 3, where at the centre of the intrigue is filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan reacting to the upcoming show and its host, The Lion, in her trademark unfiltered style, saying, "Badalne waali hai reality shows ki reality," prompting her to question why she hasn't been called for what's being touted as India's biggest reality show.

The upcoming JioHotstar show, adapted from the popular French series Les Cinquante, features 50 contestants in a lavish palace setting with no fixed rules for unpredictable drama, strategy, and politics.

