The 50: When and where to watch, full and final list of 50 confirmed contestants, all about latest TV and OTT reality show

Rajat Dalal, Karan Patel, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Monalisa, Urvashi Dholakia, Mr Faisu, Ridhi Dogra, Shiv Thakare, Chahat Pandey, Nikki Tamboli, Arbaaz Patel, Sapna Choudhary, Divya Agarwal, Maxtern, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Digvijay Rathee, Krishna Shroff, and others will be seen in The 50.

The countdown has begun. The much-awaited reality spectacle The 50 is all set to roar onto JioHotstar and Colors TV. Adapted from a globally successful Banijay-owned format, the show brings together 50 celebrities from television, films, music, sports, and the digital world for 26 days of high-stakes, no-holds-barred competition.

Housed inside a specially designed palace in Mumbai, The 50 flips the rulebook of reality TV. Presided over by a shadowy and powerful game master known as The Lion, contestants face a gripping mix of physical, mental, and emotional trials with very few fixed rules. In this unforgiving arena, strategy, alliances, instincts, and adaptability aren’t just advantages, they’re the difference between dominance and elimination.

As alliances take shape and friendships are pushed to the brink, contestants battle it out to build a shared jackpot, with eliminations decided by the players themselves. But the biggest twist comes at the end as the life changing cash prize of Rs 50 lakh won't go to the winner, but to one of their registered followers, chosen through the show's official app JioHotstar.

Here are the confirmed 50 contestants in The 50:

1. Karan Patel

2. Mr Faisu (Faisal Shaikh)

3. Divyaa Agarwal

4. Monalisa (Antara Biswas)

5. Vikrant Singh Rajpoot

6. Shiny Doshi

7. Dushyant Kukreja

8. Urvashi Dholakia

9. Ridhi Dogra

10. Shiv Thakare

11. Neelam Giri

12. Chahat Pandey

13. Hamid Barkzi

14. Dimpal Singh

15. Maxtern (Sagar Thakur)

16. Sumaira Shaikh

17. Lovekesh Kataria

18. Siwet Tomar

19. Nehal Chudasama

20. Krishna Shroff

21. Sapna Choudhary

22. Nikki Tamboli

23. Arbaaz Patel

24. Vanshaj Singh

25. Prince Narula

26. Yuvika Chaudhary

27. Archana Gautam

28. Bebika Dhurve

29. Rajat Dalal

30. Jahnavi Killekar

31. YUNG SAMMY

32. Adnaan Shaikh

33. Lakshay Kaushik

34. Archit Kaushik

35. Digvijay Rathee

36. Natalia Janoszek

37. Khanzaadi

38. Faiz Baloch

39. Rachit Rojha

40. Sidharth Bhardwaj

41. Dino James

42. Aarya Jadhao (QK)

43. Saurabh Ghadge

44. Manisha Rani

45. Arushi Chawla

46. Ridhima Pandit

47. Shrutika Arjun

48. Bhavya Singh

49. Tejaswi Madivada

50. Immortal Kaka (Ravinder Singh)

The 50 premieres on February 1, 2026, streaming Monday to Sunday at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar, and with its television telecast at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.

