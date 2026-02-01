The 50: When and where to watch, full and final list of 50 confirmed contestants, all about latest TV and OTT reality show

AR Rahman says 'information gets misunderstood' in his first public appearance after 'communal' remark row
TELEVISION
Rajat Dalal, Karan Patel, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Monalisa, Urvashi Dholakia, Mr Faisu, Ridhi Dogra, Shiv Thakare, Chahat Pandey, Nikki Tamboli, Arbaaz Patel, Sapna Choudhary, Divya Agarwal, Maxtern, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Digvijay Rathee, Krishna Shroff, and others will be seen in The 50.
The countdown has begun. The much-awaited reality spectacle The 50 is all set to roar onto JioHotstar and Colors TV. Adapted from a globally successful Banijay-owned format, the show brings together 50 celebrities from television, films, music, sports, and the digital world for 26 days of high-stakes, no-holds-barred competition.
Housed inside a specially designed palace in Mumbai, The 50 flips the rulebook of reality TV. Presided over by a shadowy and powerful game master known as The Lion, contestants face a gripping mix of physical, mental, and emotional trials with very few fixed rules. In this unforgiving arena, strategy, alliances, instincts, and adaptability aren’t just advantages, they’re the difference between dominance and elimination.
As alliances take shape and friendships are pushed to the brink, contestants battle it out to build a shared jackpot, with eliminations decided by the players themselves. But the biggest twist comes at the end as the life changing cash prize of Rs 50 lakh won't go to the winner, but to one of their registered followers, chosen through the show's official app JioHotstar.
Here are the confirmed 50 contestants in The 50:
1. Karan Patel
2. Mr Faisu (Faisal Shaikh)
3. Divyaa Agarwal
4. Monalisa (Antara Biswas)
5. Vikrant Singh Rajpoot
6. Shiny Doshi
7. Dushyant Kukreja
8. Urvashi Dholakia
9. Ridhi Dogra
10. Shiv Thakare
11. Neelam Giri
12. Chahat Pandey
13. Hamid Barkzi
14. Dimpal Singh
15. Maxtern (Sagar Thakur)
16. Sumaira Shaikh
17. Lovekesh Kataria
18. Siwet Tomar
19. Nehal Chudasama
20. Krishna Shroff
21. Sapna Choudhary
22. Nikki Tamboli
23. Arbaaz Patel
24. Vanshaj Singh
25. Prince Narula
26. Yuvika Chaudhary
27. Archana Gautam
28. Bebika Dhurve
29. Rajat Dalal
30. Jahnavi Killekar
31. YUNG SAMMY
32. Adnaan Shaikh
33. Lakshay Kaushik
34. Archit Kaushik
35. Digvijay Rathee
36. Natalia Janoszek
37. Khanzaadi
38. Faiz Baloch
39. Rachit Rojha
40. Sidharth Bhardwaj
41. Dino James
42. Aarya Jadhao (QK)
43. Saurabh Ghadge
44. Manisha Rani
45. Arushi Chawla
46. Ridhima Pandit
47. Shrutika Arjun
48. Bhavya Singh
49. Tejaswi Madivada
50. Immortal Kaka (Ravinder Singh)
The 50 premieres on February 1, 2026, streaming Monday to Sunday at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar, and with its television telecast at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.
