The 50: Prince Narula, Ridhi Dogra, Karan Patel slam content creators, say 'jabse yeh aaye hain, industry khatam ho gayi hai'

A discussion inside The 50’s palace took a sharp turn in the aftermath of the Safe Card controversy, as Prince Narula’s comments on content creators ignited a wider debate around credibility, ethics, and value within the entertainment industry. The show, currently streaming on JioHotstar and Colors, once again found itself at the centre of controversy this time beyond the task itself.

During a conversation with Archit Kaushik, Prince made a pointed remark that appeared to reference Rajat Dalal, who was facing cheating allegations during the Safe Card task for allegedly helping Khanzaadi. Expressing his frustration, Prince said, "Jabse content creators industry mein aaye hain, tabse industry khatam ho gayi hai," suggesting that the influx of digital creators has diluted the value of traditional entertainment spaces.

Prince further added that content creators have reduced the industry's worth by artificially creating hype through social media collaborations. "Film walon ko bol do inke saath reel bana lo, hype badh jaayegi. Singers ko bol do inke saath reel banao, gaana chal jaayega," he remarked, questioning the legitimacy of such popularity. He went on to say that he did not understand how value was being inflated through these methods.

The conversation gained more traction when Ridhi joined in, alleging that content creators lack basic professional ethics. She contrasted their journey with that of actors, stating that performers have to work hard to earn their place. Turning towards Yuvika, who was standing beside Prince, Ridhi added that actors understand the grind and discipline required to survive in the industry.

Karan Patel further fuelled the discussion, drawing a sharp distinction between the struggles of traditional actors and the comparatively easier paths available today. He pointed out that while things may come easily for some now, actors like them had to "slog, come to Bombay, and struggle for work" to build their careers.

What began as a post task discussion soon evolved into a broader industry face off, marked by strong opinions, generational divides, and clashing perspectives on fame and merit. The conversation not only added another layer to the Safe Card fallout but also highlighted the growing tension between traditional actors and digital creators making it one of The 50's most talked about discussions so far.

