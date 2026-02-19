FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

The 50: Prince Narula makes ultimate sacrifice, gives away his Ticket to Finale to..., Top 4 finalists are...

There were reports that Prince Narula has left the show, and the Top 4 finalists are Shiv Thakare, Rajat Dalal, Mr Faisu, and Kaka

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 19, 2026, 01:51 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The 50: Prince Narula makes ultimate sacrifice, gives away his Ticket to Finale to..., Top 4 finalists are...
Prince Narula
The 50: The captive reality show from Banijay Asia has registered impressive viewership since its premiere on February 1. The show with 50 popular contestants in one place, owned and controlled by the mysterious The Lion, has found its audience, and now the show is reaching its grand finale. Currently, the contestants are fighting for the Ticket to Finale, and the show has locked its first four finalists. Nothing happens without drama, and The 50 also witnessed a surprising twist that left housemates shocked. The shoot of The 50 began on January 25 and has now entered its final leg. As per the reports, the grand finale is being filmed on February 19 in Mumbai. Even before the telecast, several details from the sets have already gone viral online.

The four finalists of The 50

As per the information provided by FilmWindow, the Top 4 finalists are Shiv Thakare, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, Kaka Vikrant, and Rajat Dalal. The portal further revealed that Shiv Thakare didn't win Ticket to Finale, but Prince Narula gave away his golden chance to the finale for Shiv. 

Prince Narula gave away his Ticket to Finale to Shiv Thakare

The portal further reported that Prince Narula decided to give up his finale ticket, despite being one of the most anticipated contestants this season. On X, the portal tweeted, "In yesterday’s Ticket to Finale or semi-finale task, Prince won the finale ticket. However, he gave his ticket to Shiv, saying, “He’s my brother, and I want him to go to the finale.” With the top four confirmed, all eyes are on the finale, and it will be interesting to see which of the four lifts the trophy. The 50 is currently streaming on JioHotstar and Colors. The daily episodes air at 9 pm on OTT and 10.30 pm on TV. 

