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The 50 Grand Finale: When and where to watch, top 5 finalists, prize money, and more

The 50 Grand Finale: When and where to watch, top 5 finalists, prize money

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt approves Rs 500 crore payment to NHAI for expressway dues, check details

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt approves Rs 500 crore payment to NHAI for expressw

Pakistani Politician Nabil Gabol, who allegedly inspired Jameel Jamali's character, mocked after Dhurandhar 2; Netizens say, 'Bura Fasaya...'

Nabil Gabol mocked after Dhurandhar 2; netizens say “Bura fasaya…”

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From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances

From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances

Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in glamorous blue metallic dress

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From Ravindra Kaushik to Ajit Doval: Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country

Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country

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The 50 Grand Finale: When and where to watch, top 5 finalists, prize money, and more

The top five finalists of The 50 are Rajat Dalal, Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, Kaka aka Ravinder Singh, Shiv Thakare, and Krishna Shroff. Viewers can catch the Grand Finale live on JioHotstar at 9 pm, followed by its television broadcast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm, on Sunday, March 22.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 22, 2026, 01:16 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The 50 Grand Finale: When and where to watch, top 5 finalists, prize money, and more
The 50 Grand Finale
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After 50 days of gripping drama, calculated gameplay, and relentless high-stakes challenges, The 50 has finally reached its grand conclusion. From an initial lineup of 50 contestants, the competition has now got its top five finalists, each vying for the coveted title as the show gears up for its Grand Finale on March 22.

When and where to watch The 50 Grand Finale

The 50 Grand Finale will premiere on Sunday, March 22. Viewers can catch the action live on JioHotstar at 9 pm, followed by its television broadcast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. The show began on February 1 last month with 50 contestants and had a total of 50 episodes with each episode being streamed and broadcast daily.

The 50 Top Five Finalists

The top five finalists of The 50 are Rajat Dalal, Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, Kaka aka Ravinder Singh, Shiv Thakare, and Krishna Shroff. In the Semi-Final, Rajat, Faisu, Kaka, and Prince Narula won the Ticket To Finale, but Prince gave his Ticket To Finale to Shiv in a heartwarming moment. Then, the top four finalists chose Krishna to join them as the fifth and the final finalist.

The 50 Prize Money

Through a series of gripping challenges, contestants have steadily built the prize pot, which has reached Rs 40,44,000. The prize money, which is expected to reach Rs 50 lakh in the Grand Finale, will not be awarded to the winner, but to one of their registered followers who backed the winning contestant throughout the show.

Popular contestants in The 50

The most popular contestants in The 50 have been Prince Narula, Rajat Dalal, Mr Faisu, Shiv Thakare, Kaka, Krishna Shroff, Divya Agarwal, Urvashi Dholakia, Siwet Tomar, Ridhi Dogra, Nehal Chudasama, Vanshaj Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Digvijay Rathee, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Manisha Rani, Arushi Chawla, Arbaaz Patel, Karan Patel, and Maxtern.

READ | Dhurandhar 2 actor Danish Iqbal breaks silence on playing Dawood Ibrahim, says he didn't know he was Bade Sahab

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