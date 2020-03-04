'That’s a very loserly statement to pass': Sidharth Shukla hits back at claims of Bigg Boss 13, Salman being biased

Bigg Boss season 13 was one of the most talked-about reality shows on television ever since it started and even now, after almost a month it ended. One of the most popular contestants and the winner of BB 13 Sidharth Shukla was one participant who always managed to grab headlines, whether regarding his fights with Rashami Desai or his romance with Shehnaaz Gill.

Many fans of the show alleged that the makers and host Salman Khan were biased towards him and that the results were rigged. Speaking about these claims, Sidharth said, "I really don’t think so. If you see, I was nominated twice as punishment. Even if you see the fights, I wasn’t the one who started it. Only when I was nudged or provoked, did I retaliate. Show me one video of mine in which I initiated a fight. Never! If you see that someone else is initiating the fight and you still nominate me twice for eviction... I was in the danger zone."

"I should talk about bias. People had their support systems coming into the Bigg Boss 13 house and staying with them. I was all alone. I just feel like that’s a very ‘loserly’ statement to pass. Everybody who has been in the house would have never felt that there was any discrimination."

Speaking further about his popularity, he said, "I remember my mom saying to me that some site has every week’s numbers and I was at the top. I did not leave the number 1 position throughout. So when something like that has happened, how can the channel be biased?"