Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam trailer: Panchayat's Tamil remake finds its Phulera in TN, fans say 'nothing can beat the OG'

The trailer of Panchayat's Tamil remake is out, and it has received mixed reactions from the fans of the original series

After impressing the masses across the globe with three seasons of Panchayat, the show gets a Tamil remake, Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam. The alleys of Phullera village get traded with a village in Tamil Nadu, and stand-up comedian, and actor Abishek Kumar replaced beloved Jeetendra Kumar in the Tamil remake.

The official trailer of the show was unveiled on Prime Video's social media platforms. The trailer starts with a young boy, Sidharth (Abishek) from the big city who navigates the challenges of his new and unfamiliar surroundings in the remote village of Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam. The show stars an ensemble cast, which includes Abishek Kumar, Chetan Kadambi, Devadarshini, Niyathi, Anand Sami, and Paul Raj in pivotal roles.

As soon as the trailer was dropped, it received mixed reactions from several fans of the original series. A netizen wrote, "Nothing can beat the OG." Another netizen wrote, "I would still watch it with a fresh mindset because its PANCHAYAT. Just hoping they must've changed the subjects of problems in the village."

The series is directed by Naga. Sharing his thoughts about the series, he shared, “Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam tells a heartfelt story about rural life, seamlessly blending humour with important themes of community and tradition. Working with TVF and Prime Video has been a fantastic experience; their belief in my vision and unwavering support were essential in bringing this show to life. It has been a pleasure collaborating with such a talented cast and crew, which has added incredible depth to the story.

Abishek Kumar, who plays the lead role of Sidharth in the series, shared, “Working on Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam has been an incredible journey, and being directed by Naga sir has been a tremendous learning experience. I portray a character who is suddenly pulled out of his comfort zone and has to navigate a world completely different from what he’s used to. The series beautifully combines humour with the real-life challenges of a city boy living in a rural village in Tamil Nadu.

Read: Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di review: Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi's tear-jerker with universal appeal is one for the ages