Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam trailer: Panchayat's Tamil remake finds its Phulera in TN, fans say 'nothing can beat the OG'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actor, who played young Shah Rukh Khan, failed auditions, had no work; then became international star, is now...

Gautam Gambhir calls this Indian player 'Shahenshah', it's not Rohit, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Bumrah

Gautam Gambhir calls this Indian player 'Shahenshah', it's not Rohit, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Bumrah

Chad McQueen, The Karate Kid actor, Steve McQueen's son, passes away at 63

Virat Kohli of Javelin? Paralympic gold medallist compared with India's batting maestro for this reason

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actor, who played young Shah Rukh Khan, failed auditions, had no work; then became international star, is now...

Meet actor, who played young Shah Rukh Khan, failed auditions, had no work; then became international star, is now...

Gautam Gambhir calls this Indian player 'Shahenshah', it's not Rohit, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Bumrah

Gautam Gambhir calls this Indian player 'Shahenshah', it's not Rohit, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Bumrah

Gautam Gambhir calls this Indian player 'Shahenshah', it's not Rohit, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Bumrah

Gautam Gambhir calls this Indian player 'Shahenshah', it's not Rohit, Dhoni, Yuvraj, Bumrah

These countries are becoming richer than US, UK, India, China since 2010

These countries are becoming richer than US, UK, India, China since 2010

6 stunning images of Mars shared by NASA

6 stunning images of Mars shared by NASA

Four films, including 3 blockbusters, Vicky Kaushal lost to other actors

Four films, including 3 blockbusters, Vicky Kaushal lost to other actors

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

Elon Musk का मैसेज हुआ वायरल, इस लड़की ने लंबे समय से किया इग्नोर, लोगों ने भी खोल दी पोल, जानें पूरी कहानी...

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

सोने की वजह से स्कूल से हुआ था सस्पेंड, कोर्ट ने टीचर को दिलाया 2 करोड़ का मुआवजा

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

'Ooh La La...' गाने पर डेनमार्क में भारतीय महिला ने किया बवाल डांस, मूव्स देख लोग बोले- 'मार डाला...'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Meet actor, who played young Shah Rukh Khan, failed auditions, had no work; then became international star, is now...

Meet actor, who played young Shah Rukh Khan, failed auditions, had no work; then became international star, is now...

Chad McQueen, The Karate Kid actor, Steve McQueen's son, passes away at 63

Chad McQueen, The Karate Kid actor, Steve McQueen's son, passes away at 63

Meet actress who became overnight star after debut, was betrayed in love, got married secretly, battled cancer, now..

Meet actress who became overnight star after debut, was betrayed in love, got married secretly, battled cancer, now..

HomeTelevision

Television

Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam trailer: Panchayat's Tamil remake finds its Phulera in TN, fans say 'nothing can beat the OG'

The trailer of Panchayat's Tamil remake is out, and it has received mixed reactions from the fans of the original series

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 03:53 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam trailer: Panchayat's Tamil remake finds its Phulera in TN, fans say 'nothing can beat the OG'
Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

After impressing the masses across the globe with three seasons of Panchayat, the show gets a Tamil remake, Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam. The alleys of Phullera village get traded with a village in Tamil Nadu, and stand-up comedian, and actor Abishek Kumar replaced beloved Jeetendra Kumar in the Tamil remake. 

The official trailer of the show was unveiled on Prime Video's social media platforms. The trailer starts with a young boy, Sidharth (Abishek) from the big city who navigates the challenges of his new and unfamiliar surroundings in the remote village of Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam. The show stars an ensemble cast, which includes Abishek Kumar, Chetan Kadambi, Devadarshini, Niyathi, Anand Sami, and Paul Raj in pivotal roles.

As soon as the trailer was dropped, it received mixed reactions from several fans of the original series. A netizen wrote, "Nothing can beat  the OG." Another netizen wrote, "I would still watch it with a fresh mindset because its PANCHAYAT. Just hoping they must've changed the subjects of problems in the village." 

The series is directed by Naga. Sharing his thoughts about the series, he shared, “Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam tells a heartfelt story about rural life, seamlessly blending humour with important themes of community and tradition. Working with TVF and Prime Video has been a fantastic experience; their belief in my vision and unwavering support were essential in bringing this show to life. It has been a pleasure collaborating with such a talented cast and crew, which has added incredible depth to the story.

Abishek Kumar, who plays the lead role of Sidharth in the series, shared, “Working on Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam has been an incredible journey, and being directed by Naga sir has been a tremendous learning experience. I portray a character who is suddenly pulled out of his comfort zone and has to navigate a world completely different from what he’s used to. The series beautifully combines humour with the real-life challenges of a city boy living in a rural village in Tamil Nadu.

Read: Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di review: Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi's tear-jerker with universal appeal is one for the ages

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Emotional Intelligence for Entrepreneurs: A Key to Business Success

Emotional Intelligence for Entrepreneurs: A Key to Business Success

Meet actor whose career ended after 5 flop films, then quit acting, grandfather was a superstar, his father...

Meet actor whose career ended after 5 flop films, then quit acting, grandfather was a superstar, his father...

Ahead of SC verdict on Delhi CM Kejriwal's bail plea today, AAP leader Raghav Chadha says party remains 'hopeful'

Ahead of SC verdict on Delhi CM Kejriwal's bail plea today, AAP leader Raghav Chadha says party remains 'hopeful'

'Infectious character...': Ricky Ponting fires Rishabh Pant warning to Australia ahead of Border-Gavaskar trophy

'Infectious character...': Ricky Ponting fires Rishabh Pant warning to Australia ahead of Border-Gavaskar trophy

Bangladesh announce 16-member squad for India Tests, star pacer left out

Bangladesh announce 16-member squad for India Tests, star pacer left out

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Bollywood's biggest villain was a clerk; rejected for being 'too scary', later became richer than heroes, net worth is..

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Meet Akshay Kumar's 'sister', 90s pop star who gave blockbusters at 16; left films forever at career’s peak, is now...

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Know the beautiful love story of IAS Srushti Deshmukh and IAS Nagarjun Gowda

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

Before Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, this Bollywood superstar was playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, movie got shelved after...

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement