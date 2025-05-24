Kapil Sharma and his troupe are returning with the third season of The Great India Kapil Show on Netflix. The team dropped the announcement promo, and they didn't shy away from taking a dig at India's Got Latent row.

Kapil Sharma will soon be bringing the third season of his OTT comedy chat show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, and Netflix dropped the announcement promo. What makes the first look interesting is the take of comedians on the changing scenario and current situation about getting offended by comedy. A few months back, Samay Raina's India's Got Latent made headlines due to its below-the-belt humour, and guess what, Team TGIKS took a subtle dig at the controversy.

The new season promo starts with Kapil calling his team, including Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Sunil Grover. Kapil wishes to up the ante of the show, and he asks suggestions from his troupe. While speaking to Kiku, Kapil asks, "Show mein kuch bhalta sa kar sakte ho aap (Can you do something absurd in the show?)" To this, Kiku responds, "Nahi bhai. Comedy mein aaj-kal kuch ulta-seedha karo toh phir bhagna padta hai. Aur aapko toh pata hai, ki main bhaag nahi sakta (No brother, nowadays if we do something offensive in comedy, we have to run away. And you know that I'm incapable of running)."

Watch the promo

This statement is a subtle dig at Samay Raina's stand-up comedy show India's Got Latent, which led to nationwide outrage on Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Makhija, and Ashish Chanchalani for their 'offensive' statements and 'cheap' jokes.

As soon as the promo was shared, netizens also dropped their thoughts about the same. An internet user wrote, "Kapil Sharma patale hogaye hai." Another internet user wrote, "That 'India got latent' Rosted." One of the internet users wrote, "Samay Raina never hurt in this video." A netizen wrote, "Waiting for Sunil Grover's comeback as Mashoor Gulati. I wish yeh show Sony pe aata. TRP record break kar deta yeh character. Pls bring back Chadu Chaiwala also." The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 will stream from Netflix from June 21.