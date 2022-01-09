Terence Lewis lifts Shilpa Shetty in his arms on ‘India’s Best Dancer’- Watch actress' reaction

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, who is the judge of India’s Got Talent, could not stop laughing when choreographer Terence lifted her in his arms on the sets of India’s Best Dancer.

On Sunday, the official page of SONY TV dropped a promo video on Instagram in which Shilpa Shetty along with Badshah and Manoj Muntashir can be seen on India’s Best Dancer’s finale episode. The actress can be seen enjoying the performances, praising the contestants. She also danced to ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ with Dharmesh.

Apart from them, Mika Sing also appeared as a guest on the show. He can be heard singing songs in the clip. In the second half of the video, Terence lifted Shilpa Shetty in his arms. Meanwhile, the actress was seen laughing.

Sharing the video, the page wrote, “Jiska tha poore India ko intezaar, aa gayi hai woh Ultimate Finale ki raat! Dance ke iss mahasangraam ke ant mein milega humein humara #BestKaNextAvatar. Kaun banega India's Best Dancer? Bataiye humein apna jawaab comments section mein aur dekhiye talent aur manoranjan se bhara #IBDUltimateGrandFinale, 9th January, yaani kal raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par.”

In the end, Shilpa was seen trying to climb the stair. She asked Terence, “Mujhe upad chadna hai, chadne do (I want to go up on stage, let me go).”

Shilpa Shetty, who is married to Raj Kundra, often gives glimpses of her personal life on Instagram in order to keep her fans updated and motivated. After her husband’s arrest in a pornography case, she had kept herself away from the media. However, she recently dropped a video with Raj in which the couple can seek blessings at the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi.