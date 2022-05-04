Terence Lewis breaks silence on relationship rumours with Nora Fatehi

Terence Lewis-Nora Fatehi/File photo

Popular choreographer Terence Lewis recently turned singer when he released his debut music video as a singer titled Shaidayee in March end and is still busy promoting the same. During one of the promotional interviews, Terence broke the silence on his relationship rumours with dancer and actress Nora Fatehi.

When Nora Fatehi had replaced Malaika Arora in the reality show India's Best Dancer, her hot and sizzling chemistry with Terence was wildly appreciated and then, rumours about their relationship had spread on the internet like a wildfire. Now, the choreographer has finally opened up about the same while interacting with popular RJ Siddharth Kannan.

When the host asked him if he ever dated Nora, Terence answered, "Raaz ki baat raaz rehne do (Let the secret remain a secret). I will tell you off-camera" before bursting out with laughter. He further added that they are just good friends and they both share a 'healthy' relationship.

Terence, who has judged multiple dance shows including Dance India Dance and Nach Baliye further added, "I think we have got great chemistry on-screen. Most importantly, she is a very free-spirited person, and I also like her energy and vibe. She has been a dancer so she understands that. She's very hard working also. We have a healthy relationship."



Talking about his love life, the choreographer revealed in the same interview that he has broken many hearts and is commitment-phobic and said, "I don’t want to be possessed, and I don’t want to possess. I feel true love is free. Nobody can complete anybody".

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi was also rumoured to be dating singer Guru Randhawa recently when their song titled Dance Meri Rani was released last year. It was a spiritual sequel to their previous hit Naach Meri Rani released in 2020.